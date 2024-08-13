Actor Shares Hilarious Look At New Season Of Hit TV Show

Walton Goggins is in prime form for the new season of "The Righteous Gemstones."

The hit HBO series has been one of the funniest shows on TV ever since its 2019 premiere. It follows the story of the Gemstones - an insanely wealthy family of evangelical preachers - and the cast is loaded.

Danny McBride, John Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, John Goodman and Goggin all have leading roles. The series is also incredibly edgy and offensive. It's a refreshing reminder of what comedy should be as viewers follow some of the most unhinged and awful characters ever written for TV.

Walton Goggins teases return to "The Righteous Gemstones."

Season three wrapped in 2023, and fans have been eager to find out when season four will arrive. While there's no official return date, we now know Goggins will be back as Baby Billy - the outcast family member desperate for fame and riches.

Goggins, who is the most underrated man in acting, posted a photo of himself in character on the set of season four with the caption, "I done checked into a new Hotel. Baby is Back."

You can check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I am going to watch season four no matter who is returning, but I'm definitely locked in now that we know Baby Billy will be returning.

Baby Billy is legit one of the funniest characters ever written for TV. He's the black sheep of the Gemstone family, and nobody could play him better than Goggins.

"There'll Come a Payday" is also a hilarious song that I legit put on my Spotify playlist. Goggins perfectly pulls off the grafter vibe and he's made Baby Billy arguably the best part of the show.

Also, it's great to see Goggins finally getting the respect he's deserved for far too long without receiving it. Walton Goggins is a truly elite talent.

He's starred in "The Shield," "Justified," "Vice Principals," "The Righteous Gemstones," "Fallout," "The Hateful Eight," "Django Unchained" and several other major projects.

How many actors in Hollywood could go from playing the best villain in TV history in Boyd Crowder to playing The Ghoul to Baby Billy? I truly don't think anyone else could.

Make sure to check back for more updates on season four as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.