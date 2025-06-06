Walmart Customers Are Furious Over Creepy Security Robots Rolling Around Stores

In the ever-expanding world of technological changes and "advancements," Walmart has begun implementing security robots across a handful of stores in order to keep their customers safe.

"The streets of Walmart are rough!" one woman laughably mocked in a TikTok video, as the white and blue Walmart robot rolled through the parking lot. The shocking sight brought a mixture of laughs as well as concern, as people wondered what gadgets the robot had to stop anyone that might be shoplifting, fighting, or God forbid - even wanting to tip them over!

ROBOTS ARE PATROLLING PARKING LOTS AND STORES

"That’s why the prices are going to be going up," one person commented on the TikTok video.

"Walmart will do anything and everything to not pay somebody," another wrote, which is rather hilarious because the robots are actually RAN BY AN EMPLOYEE WITHIN THE STORE! The larger issue, however, will be - what happens when the robots control themselves and those Walmart employees lose their jobs, or aren't hired in the first place?

Walmart's robot revolution is just the latest complaint about the American retail juggernaut. Last year, the company began instituting a Walmart+ membership program in order to use some of their self-checkout machines. That's right, they wanted to charge people even more than they were already willing to spend at their store in the first place. A bold concept, needless to say, to their loyal backers.

WALMART SECURITY ROBOTS ARE EXPECTED TO ROLLOUT IN MORE STORES

Ironically enough, Walmart is also selling other types of robots, including the creepy "dog" ones that have gone viral in recent years. I guess the person that runs the hilarious "People of Walmart" accounts will have to gear up for the inevitable "Robots of Walmart" chaos!

One thing's for certain, you can be sure myself and the OutKick Culture Department will be all over the Walmart Robot Revolution, because if we're led to believe social media, there will inevitably be videos of people purposely knocking, kicking, and pushing the robots over, and we'll have that footage for ya when it happens!