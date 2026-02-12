Wall Street Journal Gets DRAGGED Online For 'Rotisserie Chicken' Social Media Post

It looks like rotisserie chicken is now the new 'avocado toast.'

Man, buying a house is damn near impossible these days!

Prices for homes continue to rise, and although there's talk of the bubble popping, it doesn't look like owning a home will be any easier for the average Millennial or Gen Z'er moving forward.

While there are several factors that go into the rising cost of houses coupled with the not-so drastic increase in wages, the Wall Street Journal believes they have things all figured out.

In a new article that discusses the booming business of luxury grocery stores, the lede their social media team chose to run with for their post copy is landing them in some hot water.

See if you can figure out why.

Okay, before we go completely nuclear on the WSJ, some context is required.

They're trying to frame this article by letting people know that Millennial and Gen Z consumers are becoming increasingly food conscious, and "luxury grocery stores" are capitalizing on that with their business models by targeting these "gut-healthy juice/rotisserie chicken" obsessed 20 and 30-somethings.

Now, with that out of the way, let's all have a laugh at the expense of the Wall Street Journal.

There's tone-deaf posting, and then there's whatever the hell you just read above.

Imagine having a family and struggling to buy a home, something you have dreamed of doing since you were a kid, and then the Wall Street Journal goes full Marie Antoinette and says, "Let them eat chicken."

People on X did not let this slide, as they viciously roasted the news company like… well, like a rotisserie chicken.

Look, I am the furthest thing from a Millennial apologist.

My generation is the biggest group of whiny brats who want everything handed to them on a silver platter and prioritize some really dumb stuff, but buying rotisserie chickens isn't stopping anyone from buying a home.

The Wall Street Journal just further perpetuated the stereotype that these coastal elites are horrifically out of touch with the lives of the average American consumer.

It looks like rotisserie chicken is now the new "avocado toast" from the 2010s when it comes to the supposed smoking gun of young consumers being unable to own a home, still completely missing the real culprit in all of this.

At least there's a lot more protein in chicken when compared to avocado toast. Maybe now Millennials will be jacked and homeless instead of a bunch of androgynous wimps.

That sounds like progress to me!