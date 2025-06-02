Legendary Mystery Series Drops Sinister Preview For New Film, Release Date Announced: WATCH

It's the third film in the franchise.

The first preview for "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" has arrived.

Basic info:

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Plot: None really known other than Netflix describes it as, "Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet."

Cast: Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner and Kerry Washington

Director: Rian Johnson

Release Date: December 12, 2025

Previous Films: "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

The first preview for "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" was released over the weekend, and while it doesn't give away much, it is clear that we're in for another fun ride.

What do we all think? I think it looks very solid, and I can't wait to watch Daniel Craig return as Benoit Blanc for his third run in the role.

He's also joined by a ridiculous amount of talent in the cast. Josh Brolin and Jeremy Renner are two of my favorite actors.

They're both great in everything they do, and now they're teaming up with Daniel Craig for another complex mystery.

Throw Mila Kunis into the mix, and we're really cooking.

