In Wake Of Podcast With Christian Apologist, 'Pretty Atheist' Joe Rogan Has Been Attending Church

He once described himself as "pretty atheist," but UFC broadcaster has made a massive life change.

Joe Rogan has made a massive life change in recent months.

In January, Christian apologist Wesley Huff went on "The Joe Rogan Experience" to discuss the Biblical faith and worldview. That conversation left an indelible impression on the podcaster and UFC broadcaster.

According to Huff, he and Rogan have been in touch sporadically since that episode, and on "The Living Waters" podcast, he claimed Rogan has made some lifestyle changes as a result.

"Joe Rogan and I have had on-and-off communication since then," Huff said. "I can tell you for a fact that he is attending a church, and that has been a consistent thing. And so, things are happening,"

This is a significant for someone who has described himself in the past as "pretty atheist."

OutKick’s Bobby Burack noted that Rogan has mocked Christians in the past but is now taking part in an aspect of Christian life.

Going to church doesn’t make you a Christian, confessing Jesus as your Lord and savior makes that official. But for Rogan to be going to church for several months shows that his interest in the faith isn’t a short-lived fad.

Many Christians took note of a quote from Rogan in 2023, when he said, "There's no real management book; there's no document that shows you 'this is the optimal way to exist and these are the pitfalls of existing other ways."

Numerous people on social media wanted him to look at the Bible, because there are lots of good answers for him waiting in those pages.

He’s learning about some of them, and hopefully will continue, too.