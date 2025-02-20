A Waffle House Is Shutdown After A Wild Brawl Between Customers & Employees Destroys The Dining Area

Let's head out to the Waffle House in parts unknown. The location doesn’t really matter, it's the hospitality that makes the trip to the restaurant worthwhile.

If you've been in one, you've been in them all. It's a magical place where breakfast is served all day and wild brawls and complete chaos are only an insult away.

The latest Waffle House Brawl was posted in the early morning hours on Sunday, and it served up several angles of employee on customer combat that completely trashed the dining area.

The employees at this particular Waffle House were not playing around. They were not open to any constructive criticism whatsoever.

If you wanted to file a customer complaint with them, there was a good chance a plate or other piece of dishware was going to be sent flying your way.

It's hard to tell what is going on at the beginning of the first video, but it's clear people aren't happy and a heated discussion between customers and employees is already in progress.

Seconds in, things are being thrown at customers. Plates, glasses, anything and everything are flying over the counter in both directions at both ends of the restaurant.

It is complete and utter chaos. The likes of which eventually shutdown the establishment.

The latest Waffle House brawl is a wild scene

This is the latest example of entering a Waffle House transports you into a different world. You're not going to get away with complaints about your order.

You have to come to terms with this reality.

If it's taking too long for your food to arrive, pull out your phone and entertain yourself. Or better yet, walk over to the jukebox and mess around with that to pass time.

Whatever you do, don’t let your voice rise above a low whisper that it's taking too long for your food. You are in an alternate universe.

The employees aren’t there to deal with your nonsense. Plates can and, as you can plainly see here in this footage, will be thrown at your head.