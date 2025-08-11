Volunteers Clearing Debris In Texas Find Dinosaur Footprints

You and I both know you were hoping for some hot dinosaur footprint talk this week. You weren’t sure how you would get here, but you knew it was going to happen.

We have volunteers clearing debris from last month's devastating floods in Texas to thank for that. They're cleaning up and looking to recover anyone still missing.

They instead stumbled upon the tracks of dinosaurs and not the made-up kind put there by people looking for headlines. These are legit.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The footprints are believed to be between 110 and 115 million years old, according to paleontologists with the University of Texas, reports the Houston Chronicle.

What's a couple of million years one way or another?

The tracks are believed to be from carnivores that walked on two legs and from long-necked herbivores the size of elephants. They were uncovered near the Big Sandy Creek.

Dinosaur footprints revealed after floodwaters wash away sediment

Some of them are footprints that have already been documented. But the floodwaters washed away several feet of the sediment, revealing new dinosaur footprints, said paleontologist Matthew Brown.

"Dinosaur tracks are not uncommon in Central Texas, and are very famously known from sites like Dinosaur Valley State Park," Brown told the Chronicle. "Often people don’t realize that it is possible to find them in their own backyards."

These footprints were found over the weekend on private property. Take that dinosaur conspiracy theorists. They're real, and sometimes it takes a flood to wash away enough of the sediment to reveal the prints.

The only question I've ever had surrounding dinosaurs, other than who has tens of millions to spend on a fossil, is how does anyone know what sounds each of them makes?

I get they're making educated guesses based on several factors. I'm just not buying it. Nonetheless, these footprints are interesting discoveries and a reminder that your gas-powered lawnmower isn’t going to be what ends humanity.