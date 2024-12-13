Vols Fans Release Plan To Throw Ohio State Goalposts Into River After Win

Just weeks after Michigan walked into Ohio Stadium and rammed its flag into the block ‘O’ at the 50-yard-line, Tennessee Vols fans have a plan up their sleeves for their first round CFP showdown with the Buckeyes.

While Ohio State fans are busy telling the Internet that they're not a bunch of pussies who want opposing players slapped with a felony for flag-planting, Vols Nation has been in its Knoxville Pentagon drawing up an operational plan detailing how they will rip down the Ohio Stadium goalposts and throw them into the Olentangy River on December 21.

'Vawl Daddy' Luke Jackson took to Facebook on Thursday to reveal the plan which calls for the south end zone goalposts to be smuggled past Ohio State troopers and through the south entrance to Ohio Stadium.

"The official map for the Ohio University Goalposts has been released. This will partake after the Power T Flag is planted in the middle of the O," Vawl Daddy told his fellow fans.

As of Friday morning, nearly 2,000 fans have reacted to the unnamed operation.

"Failure to plan is planning to fail," Vols fan Kirby responded. "We know the next steps after the win!"

Meanwhile, Ohio State fans see a silver lining to such a plan.

"If you guys win don’t take the goal post out take Ryan day with you ,he doesn’t win this game we don’t want him anymore," Buckeyes fan Chase fired back.

How will Vawl Daddy & his foot soldiers get the goalposts through the south entrance? Will they have Ryobi chainsaws waiting at the gates ready to make crosscuts?

Based on what he's posted on Facebook, VD isn't ready to give away his full plan, but since releasing his goalpost plan, he's added two flag-planting memes to fire up the Vols base.

It's not a felony — yet — to plant one at the 50, but not all Vols fans have drank the juice.

"As a life long, Orange blooded, Big Orange fan - I say NO to planting the flag. WHEN we beat Ohio State, we need to be good sports and act like we deserve to win in the playoffs. Don’t act like we are lucky brats," Vols Bryan noted.

"We have bigger Os to fry."

As if the goalpost plan wasn't a slap in the face to Buckeyes fans, Vols fans are also planning on checkerboarding Ohio Stadium

Based on the rumors flying in the ticket world, there might be more than enough Vols fans at Ohio Stadium to rush the field and tear down the goalposts.

Even scarier, there's talk of checkerboarding the stadium as if the Vols are playing in Neyland Stadium.

This is bad if you're a Buckeyes fan. They're coming to steal your souls.

