Putin Wears Comically Dumb Outfit During Military Visit: PHOTOS

Russian President Vladimir Putin, apparently, seems to think he's going to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine.

Putin and his Russian military forces have been waging a brutal and bloody war against Ukraine since the 2022 invasion.

The United States and other nations are attempting to reach a peace deal to bring an end to the slaughter and dying.

Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire deal proposed by the USA, but it appears, so far, the Russians aren't interested in doing the same.

Putin rocks combat fatigues during visit to Kursk.

The Russian strongman was in Kursk Wednesday to lay out his plans for regaining total control of the region, and his outfit…..was certainly a sight to behold.

For some reason, Putin decided he wanted to wear combat fatigues like he was going on a deployment. Wearing combat fatigues is a favorite of dictators and authoritarians, and it always looks stupid.

There are few things that look goofier when it comes to world leaders than when they dress up like they're going to war.

Putin is a short little man. He's 5'7" (and that's me being generous), and 72-years-old. He's not going anywhere near military service or a combat zone.

Yet, that didn't stop him from playing dress up. He must think he's a real badass because he threw on a garbage camo-pattern uniform.

Also, why are Russian uniforms so damn ugly? They're hideous.

While we're on the subject. Let's throw it back to the king of despots wearing military uniforms in an attempt to look cool:

Gadaffi.

The former Libyan leader - who was killed during a brutal civil war - loved wearing military uniforms maybe more than any leader in history.

What do you think of Putin's latest stunt? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.