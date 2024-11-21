Man Tased In Latest Drunken Airport Viral Video Meltdown

You know you're having a rough evening at the airport when you're kneeling on the floor surrounded by three police officers. How rough of an evening it ends up being is up to you.

For a man at the Dallas Love Field Airport on Wednesday night, his evening went from bad to worse. According to WFAA, the man wasn't allowed to board his flight prior to his meltdown.

That's less than ideal when you're at an airport attempting to travel. He could have tucked his tail between his legs and decided to make another attempt later. He went another route.

His route included an interaction with three Dallas police officers. It happened around 6:25pm and caused enough of a scene for video to be rolling as he threw around obscenities at officers.

It all went down in the airport’s atrium near Gate 12 by the Dallas Cowboys Club and Whataburger, which can both be seen in the background of the video.

Prior to being tased and handcuffed by officers, the man can be heard saying, "I'm not intoxicated at all."

Why simply be refused the opportunity to board a flight when you can also be tased and arrested?

An officer then moves in, grabs his arm, and attempts to put it behind his back. Instead of complying, he went with the option that required the use of force.

He tried to pull his arm away and ended up falling to the floor from his knees. After he falls on the ground, an officer deploys the taser into his back. He yells and is then handcuffed.

The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that they were called to the airport because the man caused a disturbance after he was denied the ability to board his flight. He was arrested and will be charged with public intoxication.

And just like that, the holiday travel season is off to a red-hot start. The more travelers that hit the airports from now until the New Year, the better the chances of this meltdown being buried in a stream of meltdowns.

Good luck out there if you're taking your chances at the airport this holiday season.