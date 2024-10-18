Viral Olympic Swimmer Luana Alonso Gets Big Offer To Sell Body Part Replicas

Days after announcing she's taking her talents to OnlyFans, viral Olympic swimmer Luana Alonso has received a big offer she might not be able to turn down.

The Paraguayan 100m butterfly specialist, who was reportedly kicked out of the Paris Olympics athlete village for "creating an inappropriate atmosphere," could cash in if she's willing to let a sex doll company create replicas of her body parts, according to a Daily Mail report.

Now retired from the sport and looking to cash in on her fame, Alonso has an offer on the table to pay her 20% of all profits made off the body part replicas.

The body parts would be sold by U.S.-based RealDoll. The parts are:

Set of replica feet: $4,000 One foot: $2,000 (no discount for buying the pair) Add $500 for an autographed foot

"We would like to offer you the chance to mold your feet into a life-like, high-quality material, which we would then make available for sale to your fans," RealDoll said in its offer.

"Now, while you may not have an Olympic medal hanging around your neck, I think we can all agree those feet of yours deserve a podium of their own.

"They've got that rare combination of grace, strength, and undeniable cuteness -- talk about feet that know how to make a splash."

It's just feet. Just sayin'

In her retirement post in July, Alonso told her fans, "It's not goodbye, it's see you soon."

It's no secret that Olympians are paid very little, especially fringe swimmers outside of the U.S. Reddit experts reported earlier this year that it's not uncommon for Olympic swimmers to make $34,000 a year before endorsements. Alonso didn't win a medal in Paris and was a non-factor.

In other words, if Alonso is going to cash in, it appears selling feet replicas might not be the worst idea. We're talking $400 profit to Alonso per foot sold.

Add that into the money she'll make on OnlyFans and Alonso might be looking at a nice paycheck for herself.