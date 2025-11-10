Viral Arrest Photo Has Small Texas Community Rallying Behind Potential Mugshot Hall Of Famer

Almost nothing seems to bring people together these days on social media. I say almost nothing because there are still a few things, like a solid puppy video or the occasional good-looking mugshot.

Both of those will unite a comment section unlike most anything else. The hot mugshots go both ways, too. It's a uniter among both women and men who hop online with a little too much fuel in the tank.

The arrest last week and subsequent viral mugshot of Morgan Kyle Holden had the folks in Montgomery County, Texas, rallying around the 24-year-old offering up their assistance through bail or however else they can help.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The felony charge behind the viral mugshot hasn’t done anything to keep the commenters from essentially shooting their shot. Will she ever see the help being offered? That doesn’t seem to matter either.

They have some extra fuel to burn, if you will, and are firing away for those who prefer to grab some popcorn and do some reading to unwind after a long day at work.

I’m like a bull and I run towards red flags.

I can save her too

Damn Montgomery county got them buzz

What’s her bail

I don’t want to save her I want that crazy for a little while Worth it

Comments didn’t disappoint tonight

I can save her I swear

And here comes dude asking "How much is her bail? "

What’s the bail? Might be worth it, just saying.

Hold my beer

I can change her

It’s my turn to fix her fellas

Shes innocent! She was with me the whole time!!!

Bail money in hand

One such mugshot is impressive, but what about three?

Morgan is not new to the viral mugshot game. She went viral in September because of another mugshot taken for the same "order of arrest" offense description she was picked up on by police last week.

The two mugshots don't give any details other than they were court-ordered arrests that stem from a third-degree felony and put her in some elite mugshot territory.

That takes us to what appears to be the original mugshot in what has to be considered a hall of fame resume at this point. It happened back in April when she was arrested on what appears to be two felony possession charges and one felony evading arrest charge.

The comment section, as you might have guessed, came together then to provide support and entertainment.