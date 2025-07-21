Gun Instructor Brutally Roasted Over Wildly Dumb Pistol Video: WATCH

Do you prefer to carry with a round in the chamber or the chamber empty?

A gun instructor is getting torched online after a resurfaced video went viral.

If you're a loyal OutKick reader, then there's probably a good chance that you're a fan of the Second Amendment and guns.

I certainly am. I grew up with guns my entire life, had a license to carry a gun for a long time prior to moving to an anti-gun communist hellhole and I firmly support your right to own a gun.

What I don't support is bad tactics that will get you killed.

Gun instructor brutally roasted over absurd video

The internet is going wild ripping a gun instructor to shreds over a video about carrying without a round in the chamber. Some people - nobody I know or trust who has experience in shootings - prefer to carry a handgun with a topped-off magazine but no round in the pipe.

I believe they think it makes it safer. It doesn't. A gun without a round in the chamber is simply a heavy paperweight.

That leads us to the video below that currently has more than 17 million views on X. It was originally shared on YouTube by Caliber 3 - Counter Terror and Security Academy - an Israeli training company.

I don't want to spoil the fun. Give it a watch below, and then we'll dig into it.

Now, let's take a look at a few of the responses and reactions floating around.

To be clear, there is some truth to the fact some Israelis carry with an empty chamber. You know who doesn't? The American military, and anyone who wants to survive a gunfight. I have never once left my residence with a firearm that doesn't have a round in the chamber. Not one time in my life.

If you pull a stunt like this against anyone with *BASIC* firearms skills, then you're probably going to die before your hand touches the slide.

Why? Because a semi-automatic weapon can fire multiple shots at the target in a second if necessary. That means the person with the weapon featuring an empty chamber will take fire before they even have the ability to shoot back.

Don't believe me? The video below is of former ST6 operator D.J. Shiply unloading five rounds a second. Again, anyone with an empty chamber is dead if they come up against a legitimate threat.

Buy guns, learn how to use them and train correctly. At the end of the day, the level of training you have is what will play a significant factor in success or failure. Stunts for YouTube won't save your life. Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.