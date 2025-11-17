Viral Georgia Fan, Harley Summer, Is About To Turn Into One Of The SEC's Biggest Stars

The OutKick Culture Department would like to welcome Georgia freshman Harley Summer to an exclusive club.

The Florida native was caught by ESPN cameras at the end of Saturday night's game against Texas and the rest is history. Harley is officially a viral superstar. Does she have the staying power of stars like Jenn Sterger and Katherine Webb? Time will tell.

Internet sleuths were tipped off that the Georgia student on ESPN sure looked like a Harley who just happened to post a TikTok video in the same exact dress with the same exact cleavage and this case was officially closed.

In the video, Harley sings along to Tanya Tucker's version of "Delta Dawn."

"In her younger days, they called her Delta Dawn," Harley lip-syncs. "Prettiest woman you ever laid eyes on."

And just like that, red-blooded men from across the South are in love. There's all this talk about how men won't approach women. Uh, that storyline is officially dead when it comes to Harley. Just look at the comments on her TikTok account. College guys are ready to roll into the College Football Playoffs with Harley in 100-level seats.

"Prettiest woman i’ve ever laid my eyes on fs," some guy named David wrote.

Get in line, boys.

The viral video of the Georgia fan:

The viral Georgia fan, Harley, on TikTok: