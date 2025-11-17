Vikings Superfan Miss Allie Rae Is Absolutely Sick Of JJ McCarthy, Georgia Fan Is A Star & Bama Fan Cries

Plus: Who was the Georgia fan who went viral during the Texas game?

How did we all feel after YouTubeTV returned Friday night?

Do you remember what I wrote on Friday morning about how Disney's CFO was speaking out and puffing out his chest about how they'd never cave and how they were in a position of strength.

While we don't know which side caved, I will always stand by the fact that the side in a negotiation that has to tell you it has strength, doesn't actually have the strength. The minute Disney started letting its top executives speak out was the minute I knew they were desperate.

Now, that doesn't mean we won't be paying more for YTTV, but even if you combine the cost of the Internet and YTTV, I'm paying WAY less than cable and Internet and I can create a sports bar atmosphere in my basement instead of going to the bar.

Guys, we have to remember how big of a win it is to have YTTV, even at this price point, in our lives.

Hav you priced NFL tickets to teams with winning records or college football tickets? Be thankful we can sit at home at the costs we're experiencing.

— Andrew in KC writes:

Hi Joe, I didn’t cave.



It would not have been easy looking at another weekend without the ESPN and SEC networks, but here I am. We went out to celebrate the wife’s birthday on Friday night and came home to a birthday surprise of my own…ESPN and the family of networks on YouTube TV.



In all honesty, it’s been okay not having the worldwide leader cramming woke ideas down my throat. I grabbed my SEC Mizzou Tigers games at a local establishment, frequently without sound and commentary, and was able to socialize with regular people on either side of the aisle. We are closer on the US issues than either extreme side will give us credit for. I believe we could solve almost all issues over a few pitchers of beer and a plate of wings - buffalo or otherwise. Unfortunately, we have career politicians who have lost touch with reality negotiating our future laws.



Lastly, a PSA about CPR. Learn it, know it, live it. You never know when you will need it to save a person’s life. A man collapsed in front of me on a pickleball court. My teammate and I bounced into action and ended up saving a man’s life. He was able to see two grandchildren born a few weeks later. To the readers of the greatest daily column, seek the training. You can make a difference when no one expects it. Even yourself.

Kinsey:

Like Andrew, I was perfectly fine holding out another weekend. My plan was to use a temporary Fubo pass and cancel Sunday morning. ESPN, I believe, came to the conclusion there are too many workarounds and smart fans are married to the YTTV interface.

Yes, I did golf this weekend. Canoe Kirk and I took a (virtual) trip to Spyglass in Pebble Beach, California to play some of the tightest fairways in (virtual) golf

Canoe Kirk missed a tee time for the first time I've ever golfed with him. He got loaded Saturday night in the neighbor's garage and claims his alarm never went off. In reality, I believe, he never set it. Anyway, I was on the driving range for at least 45 minutes getting dialed in. He eventually showed up and struggled mightily out of the gates as I was shooting a 38 on the front nine. I struggled on the back as the fairways got tighter and tighter. My total: 85. I'm blaming too many pre-round shots on the range for tiring me out. I still beat Canoe Kirk by 10 or 11 shots.

— Kevin has golf advice:

You can break 80 with full integrity! If you've gotten down to 81, the only thing stopping you is what's between your ears. You have the game, just mentally have to get there and once you do, you'll never look back.

Read Bob Rotella's book on the mental game. It'll do the trick. Good luck!

The Broncos, Patriots and Colts walk into the room…which one ends up the No. 1 seed in the AFC at the end of this season

All I kept thinking at the end of the Chiefs-Broncos game as Nantz was explaining how the Broncos would need an historic collapse to lose the AFC West was how we just might get January football in Denver and it could be a blizzard.

If the Bengals are going to be a complete shitshow, at least give me a blizzard game. I want total chaos in the playoffs. That means either a blizzard in Buffalo or Denver. That said, I'm rooting against the Colts from here on out. Give me New England, Buffalo or Denver hosting those late January games, preferably Buffalo.

The bad news for Buffalo is that the Patriots face just one more team with a winning percentage over .500 — and it's Buffalo.

— Mike N. writes:

If only the ref was closer he could have seen this:

It's officially deer season in Michigan, which means it won't be out of the ordinary to see trucks rolling south on I-75 with their kill loaded onto the hood

— Shawn in Canby, OR is in town to get a buck:

Sunset and sunrise over my deer blind. Tons of does, multiple 6 pointers and spikes.

Waiting on an 8.

Always a great time in Western Michigan

Speaking of deer and e-Bikes

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY knew exactly the type of content I was looking for:

These stories are going to flood your email.

https://greaterlongisland.com/east-islip-teen-seriously-hurt-e-bike-deer-crash/

When are these CEOs going to listen to Screencaps?

— Robert D. emails:

Wendy’s earning call on Friday wasn’t good. The temporary CEO stated 5% of company stores will be closing. Maybe if he had been reading Screencaps this year he wouldn’t be temporary. Would have read and maybe realized meth addicts and cons as workers doesn’t create brand loyalty or surprise a good hamburger.

More and more readers say COVID gave us streetwalking & it might be that era's lasting legacy

— Chris in Nashville will never forget when this disgusting trend started:

Here's what I've observed about people walking in the street. I work from home, and the window in my office overlooks our street. I never used to see people walking in the street until the ridiculous COVID shutdowns were implemented.

During that time, with so few cars on the road, and I assume so they could "social distance" like good little sheep, I started noticing my neighbors walking down the middle of the street instead of on the sidewalks.

Now, there are many who still walk in the street rather than on the sidewalks like they used to. Did the beginning of this ridiculousness coincide with COVID madness in other areas too, or has it been a brewing problem?

— Tony knows this problem all too well:

Had to chime in on this topic. I think the clueless neighborhood walkers go hand in hand with the clueless parking lot walkers. I attribute it to people being so self absorbed these days.It's their world, we're just living in it. My wife goes crazy, but I Iove to pull up close enough to them to make them feel uncomfortable.

Somehow the message has to get across, pay attention and also, how about a thank you wave or an I'm sorry wave for being so oblivious to my surroundings. Keep up the great work!

How do you guys feel about camouflage basketball courts?

— John in Milford, MI is about to go blind after trying to watch a Michigan game:

Watching U of M vs TCU. TCU’s floor is crazy. Tough to find all five horned frogs - their home whites are serious camo.

The other side of Washington state

— Tim wants to show you the fishing way east of where Vern in the PNW fishes:

I have enjoyed Vern's fishing photos, but would like to add some context to what else our state has to offer. Whenever I travel and get asked where I am from , I always say Eastern Washington not Seattle. I say this for many reasons. First and foremost ,The politics of Seattle are not the politics of Eastern Washington.

We are as different as the weather is in our state. I live in an area called the Tri-Cities which is nestled along the Columbia River. Unlike Seattle which is rainy and wet, I live in a desert which gets about 5 inches of rain a year. I taught for 34 years and when school started up in late August, I was the teacher who took his boat and trailer to school. When the last bell of the day rang,I was out the door headed to the nearest boat launch, which was ten minutes away and the Fall Chinook run was in full swing at that time of year.

The picture I attached was taken in an area of the Columbia River called the Hanford Reach. It is a pristine stretch of the River that has been unchanged due to the fact that the Federal Gov't owns a vast area of land and used it for the Manhattan Project. Keep up the great work, I try to start every day by Reading your work...

Numbers from :

######################

That's it this morning. Let's get this week rolling and have a good one. Go out there and dominate those Zoom meetings before the holiday season cranks up.

Have a great day.

