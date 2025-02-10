The View Predicts Trump Will Ban ‘Black People from Halftime’ After Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Performance

We haven't heard much from Ana Navarro over the past year. Sharing a set with Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar will do that for you. But Navarro stuck out on Monday's edition of "The View" for her breakdown of the Super Bowl.

"You know I don’t do sports, you know I don’t do football, so I wasn’t watching the game," Navarro started. "But listen, I think today Donald Trump is going to sign an executive order banning black people from halftime."

While she was joking, she committed the two cardinal sins of telling a joke. 1) the joke wasn't funny. 2) she then tried to explain how her joke could be a reality.

"Because you remember last week we were talking about whether the NFL was capitulating to Trump by removing the term ‘End Racism’ from the end zone? Boy, did they not capitulate to Trump. When I saw Samuel L. Jackson dressed as a Black Uncle Sam, introducing Kendrick Lamar, who then had like an entire formation of all Black people making a U.S. flag-, listen!" she continued. "This much I know, all the Black people on my feed were like, ‘Oooo, this is blackity, black, black!’ And all the racists who somehow get in? Man, where they hopping mad. So if the racists are mad, I am happy as a clam," she continued.

Blackity, black, black, huh?

Sunny Hostin, you are up. Try to top that.

Though criticisms of Kendrick Lamar's performance were widespread, it had nothing to do with him being black. Black people account for some of the most critically acclaimed halftime performances in Super Bowl history. Prince's performance in 2007 is arguably the greatest ever.

The criticism of Lamar was twofold. One, he was hard to understand. The background music was too loud. His lyrics were not clear. Two, Lamar was the first Super Bowl performer of the post-monoculture era.

Lamar is not mainstream.

That's not as much of a knock on him. It's a reflection of the times in which we live. Music is now niche. Other than Taylor Swift, most musicians garner only a small fragment of followers.

The days of The Beatles are no more.

We'd reckon that over 70% of the Super Bowl viewers were unfamiliar with the songs Lamar performed. Personally, I had only heard the one "Not Like Us" because his beef with Drake was so highly covered over the summer.

I discussed the Kendrick Lamar halftime performance in length on Fox News' "The Will Cain Show" on Monday. You can watch below:

So, no, Ana, the racists were not the ones who were mad.