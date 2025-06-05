'View' Gasbag Sunny Hostin Claims Elon Musk's DOGE Cuts Killed 300,000 People, 'Mostly' Children

Here we go again with The View gasbags throwing around wild claims just days after U2's Bono claimed on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast that Elon Musk's DOGE cuts to USAID have resulted in 300,000 deaths.

Musk wasted no time in slamming the blowhard with Musk declaring that Bono is a "liar/idiot." Meanwhile, the Libs cheered their hero and declared that Rogan was "schooled" by Bono on the subject. You'll never guess who came up with the 300,000 death stat. More on that below.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

As if on cue, ‘The View’ jumped all over this figure to "school" Musk and scare the suburban moms watching.

Sunny Hostin, who is truly one of the dumbest people on television even though she's spent years on TV as some legal scholar, repeated Bono's claim on Wednesday with no evidence to support her bold statement.

"(T)he damage that he did was just really incredible. He slashed 250,000 federal employees, more than 8,500 contracts, more than 10,000 grants and his cutbacks on medical research cost the lives – for the foreign aid – cost 300,000 lives, mostly children. That's the damage that Elon Musk did," Hostin railed while the other four gasbags just sat there saying nothing.

And where does Bono get his 300,000 figure?

He's relying on the modeling being done by a Boston University infectious disease mathematical modeler and health economist named Brooke Nichols.

Where do we know Nichols from?

Do you remember COVID? Yep, that's where Nichols burst onto the scene telling us the Boston Marathon couldn't go on because people would die. The races would turn into superspreader events, Nichols predicted.

"Being at home alone or taking a walk outside by yourself, you’re fine not wearing a mask," Nichols said in November 2020. "If you’re on a picnic and ... sharing the same bowl of chips. That’s a riskier thing you probably shouldn’t do."

Is it all coming back to you now? Remember the COVID maniacs who set the groundrules on how you were allowed to live life?

"If you get infected and your child goes to day care, or you go to the grocery store, or you’re involved in society in any way, it’s not just yourself you’re putting at risk," Nichols continued. "You’re putting everyone at risk if you try to interact as ‘normal,’ the way things were before the pandemic."

The same Brooke Nichols from the COVID era who told you to mask up while at a picnic is now telling you that her models show that Musk's DOGE cuts have killed 300,000 humans

In a piece published by The Times (UK) on Friday, Nichols is quoted as now being an expert on deaths resulting from DOGE cuts.

"As Elon Musk, the head of Doge, arrived at the White House on Friday afternoon to be congratulated by President Trump for his work slashing the federal budget, the number of deaths on Nichols’s tracker hit 300,000, more than 200,000 of them children," The Times wrote.

Where's the evidence?

Nichols told The Times that she made some "back-of-the-envelope" calculations in January and, BOOM, she had a DOGE cuts death tracker.

Where's the evidence, Brooke?

Guess what's buried deep at the bottom of The Times story well after the 300,000 death, "mostly" children, stat?

If you scroll down, you'll find the part where Brooke decides to correct the record by stating that the death total is NOT recorded deaths.

"They’re modeled numbers and I recognize the limitations that that comes with," Nichols added. "We don’t have routine data sets that we can measure someone as ‘killed by the US lack of funding’."

Well, I'll be damned!

So Brooke has no evidence of 300,000 deaths, or that 200,000 children have died at the hands of Musk's DOGE cuts.

"With any such calculation, a lot depends on assumptions," The Times notes.

You don't say.

Good work, Sunny Hostin. You continue to be the dumbest person on TV.