'View' Gasbag Ana Navarro Tells Biden Critics To Perform A Disgusting Act With Their Tongues

No thanks, hun.

‘View' yapper Ana Navarro had strong, disgusting words for Joe Biden critics during a Monday segment where the talk show discussed Biden's cancer diagnosis.

As Whoopi was commending Biden critics who bit their tongues after news broke of Biden announcing he has prostate cancer, Navarro had to chime in by telling critics to shove their tongues up her ass.

"And the people that didn't cut their tongues off, I have a place where they can put them," Navarro boasted.

Uh, hard pass.

For a show that's supposed to be for the sophisticated suburban deep-thinking lady who is battling the big, bad MAGA, this show sure is disgusting and not very lady-like.

Don't forget how many times these gasbags have blasted audible farts live on air. The farts got so bad in 2023 that the gasbags started using coasters, which, they said, would prevent the noises that they claim were cups moving on the set, not farts.

Uh, OK.

We heard the farts being ripped off the seats.

These pigs are not only into ass-licking comments, they'll rip a fart like a guy on a construction site. Even Sara Haines, who is supposed to be the middle-of-the-road good girl farts on that show — ALLEGEDLY. You make the call:

That same year, Sunny Hostin bragged that Whoopi farts the most on the show.

Now Ana wants Biden critics to stick their tongues up her ass.

This show is a mess. Literally.