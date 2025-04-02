Video Game Legend, 'King Of Kong' Star Billy Mitchell Wins Defamation Suit

Video Game Player of the Century Billy Mitchell always has a plan, and this time, that plan was to win a defamation suit against a YouTuber who called some of his records into question.

For my money, one of the greatest documentaries ever made is The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters. It's just so good, and I tell anyone who will listen to me about it. It's just full of incredible characters, and it's compelling to watch Mitchell and the new-kid-on-the-block Steve Weibe duke it out for Donkey Kong supremacy.

While Mitchell is unquestionably the film's "villain," he's also my favorite character. He's the best, and he knows. You've never seen a dude walk into an arcade with as much swagger as Billy Mitchell when he saunters up to a cabinet, plunks in a quarter (although the arcade should probably be paying him to play), and unloads a masterpiece of a Donkey Kong or Pac-Man performance.

But his brash style hasn't won everyone over, and Mitchell has faced cheating allegations, some of which led to some of his scores being scrubbed from the record books.

Some of those claims of cheating came from Australian YouTuber Karl Jobst, who accused Mitchell of cheating and, ironically, of "pursuing unmeritorious litigation." Furthermore, Jobst made a video alleging that the suicide of YouTuber Apollo Legend in 2020 was due to "stress arising from [his] settlement" with Mitchell.

Well, Mitchell fought back and took Jobst to court, and this week, a judge in Queensland, Australia, ruled in Mitchell's favor, saying that Jobst had "recklessly" defamed him.

The judge ordered Jobst to pay Mitchell $350,000 AUS (somewhere in the $241,000 neighborhood in the US) in damages.

Mitchell's records were initially taken down by arcade Twin Galaxies when it was claimed that he had used a MAME, or Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator and not an actual arcade cabinet to set them.

The King Of Kong star has fought those claims over the years, and his Twin Galaxies records have since been reinstated.