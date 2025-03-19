New Video Answers The Age-Old Question Of What If Everyone On Earth Peed In The Grand Canyon

I've had many a night where I'll be laying in bed and all of a sudden a question pops into my head. One time a few years ago, I was on the verge of sawing logs when for some reasons I thought to myself, "Is ‘squeegee’ a brand name that has become the defacto name of the product across the board; like Kleenex or Zamboni?"

So I grabbed my phone and got the answer (it is not a brand name, who knew?!)

Everyone has those moments and at some point, you've definitely wondered what would happen if you gathered every human being on Earth and made them all pee in the Grand Canyon.

Well, I'm pleased to report that we have an answer.

YouTuber Zack D. Films posted a video last week that has gone viral and already racked up over 6 million views exploring this age-old question.

The video starts out by saying that most people might think that if everyone on the planet just started unloading bladders full of coffee into the Grand Canyon that it would be full in a day.

If you thought that, I'm sorry, but that's maybe the dumbest thing I've ever heard. Do you realize how big the Grand Canyon is?

Fortunately, Zack D. Films tells us and does so in the context of this hypothetical piss fest.

The Grand Canyon can hold 1.2 quadrillion gallons of whatever liquid makes you happy.

Water, Beer. Whiskey. Cola. Urine.

But already, you should realize that the "math ain't mathin'," as the kids say.

The average person can only offload about half a gallon of urine in 24 hours which means if you shuttled all 8 billion people to the lip of the Grand Canyon — even if you had a few go-getters who could produce an entire gallon on their own — you'd still only have a bout 4 billion gallons of pee.

That's a proverbial drop of urine in the Grand Canyon.