Victoria's Secret Model & Her Husband Doing Battle With Elite Miami Club

Victoria's Secret model Karolina Kurkova and her husband Archie Drury are doing battle with an elite Miami club that, wrongfully according to the two, kicked them out back in January.

The Fisher Island Club has accused Drury of repeated misconduct. That includes accusations that he stole another club member's Range Rover. He says it was an honest mistake.

According to the Daily Mail, he admits that he took the Range Rover out of the parking garage to another lot, but that he had gotten into the wrong white vehicle. No harm, no foul right.

Evidently not. That was added to the list of alleged misconduct by Drury. The couple have lived on the island, which can only be reached by boat or helicopter, since 2013.

Residents of the island, which Kurkova ons six properties on, have included the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts. The 40-year-old blonde and her husband are now suing the exclusive club.

The social lives of many of the residents on the island involve the club. Most of the residents are members. The couple's lawsuit claims that the decision by the club's board to expel them has harmed their reputation and cost them millions in damages.

The club's board should reconsider based on things like Karolina Kurkova's summer vibes

The issues at the club, according to Kurkova and Drury, only started after the real estate agent left his job working for Douglas Elliman in 2022. The claws came out among the wealthy when he started his own brokerage firm.

They point out in the lawsuit that two of the board members from the company he used to work for are also on the board at the Fisher Island Club. They argue that it presents a conflict of interest.

Drury had been suspended for six months initially back in 2023 and two years for alleged inappropriate conduct, from the Range Rover incident to an inappropriate encounter with a marina employee, giving the middle finger to another club member and complaining about where Tom Brady's boat was docked.

Kicking the couple out for that seems a bit excessive. Sure, it's an exclusive club and they don’t want certain behavior. But from that list of "infractions" he sounds like a fun guy. Not to mention, you're also kicking out a Victoria's Secret model.

That should absolutely be taken into consideration here. He's busy making sure there isn’t a dull moment, getting into other people's vehicles and what not, and she's providing the rocket fuel. For the record, they're both allowed in my exclusive club.