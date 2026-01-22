Victoria Beckham Stole Her Son's Romantic Wedding Dance With His Wife To Dance 'Very Inappropriately' On Him

If the mother of the groom can't make the wedding about herself, why is she even invited? Isn't that part of the whole song and dance?

She's there to make the bride's big day as difficult as possible. Is that not how weddings work? Mom is losing a son after all. It's well within her rights to act nuts.

Somehow, when Victoria Beckham does it, it's a problem. Is she not a person? Are we holding her to a higher standard because she was a member of the Spice Girls?

That's not fair. But you don’t have to tell me that. The message needs to be delivered to her and husband David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn.

The 26-year-old fired off a statement this week about his parents trying to control narratives surrounding his life and attempting to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, who he's been married to since 2022.

He also added that his loving mother, Victoria, stole his romantic wedding dance with his wife and fulfilled part of her duty as a great parent by embarrassing him with an inappropriate dance.

Victoria Beckham Apparently Decided The Wedding Dance Was Also Her Moment

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," he wrote, reports the Daily Mail.

"I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

What are we talking about here? Is this not standard mother of the groom behavior on his wedding day? What does "danced very inappropriately on me" even mean? She was a prominent member of the group the Spice Girls. Did he forget that?

According to TMZ's sources, Victoria was "right up against Brooklyn, allegedly in a way grinding on him, and guests felt the interaction crossed a line."

It was described as behavior more fitting for romantic partners than a mother and her son, whatever that means. Needless to say, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola don't even want that footage to see the light of day.

They're confident that will be the case because of the no phone policy at the wedding, except for Victoria who had hers, of course, and the NDAs that were required to attend and work at the wedding.

I don’t know, does mom not get a special dance with her son? This is a big day for her too. Let's try to see both sides of this before piling on Victoria. She's earned that. She's given us so much.