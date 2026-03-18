Venezuelan Leidys Ortiz Goes Viral At WBC Finals, 'Aunt Becky' Lori Loughlin IS BACK & Disney Stock Is Flat

Leidys Ortiz is about to be a household name back home in Venezuela.

I wonder what it would've looked like if Team USA had won the World Baseball Classic last night

Would it have looked like this?

I'm not convinced it would've. Miguel Cabrera had literal tears running down his face at one point. That is hard to fake unless you're a Hollywood LIB acting in a tear-jerker. Those tears are pride in country, community and where you come from.

Those are tears created from thinking about where you started. It's memories of those crappy baseball fields back in Venezuela.

At this point, you probably think the whole "Make Rec Ball Great Again" is just some meme that I came up with as a content play. You'd partly be right. But there is actual meaning to the meme slogan.

In the U.S., we're creating a sporting world where there's absolutely no loyalty to community. NIL has now invaded the high school level. 2nd grade football players are looking for NIL deals. Parents use AI to create Instagram posters to declare that their 2nd graders are entering the transfer portal.

American baseball is just as broken.

Are we still dominant in the sport we created? Yes.

Do we still create mega-stars? Yes.

Do we have a deep pride in the sport and what it means to our soul and communities? I don't believe so.

I'm not sure if there's a single player on Team USA who could've cooked up crocodile tears if they would've won last night. I'm convinced Team USA was playing as individuals who wanted to look good on an international television stage that included Ohtani to prove they belong among the greats of our times while Venezuela was playing as a team for national pride.

For us, it was just another travel ball tournament. Team USA even got 2nd place medals like 2nd place travel ball teams get stupid giant rings some degenerate tournament organizer buys off Amazon. It was pathetic.

Last night was like watching Team USA beat Canada at the Olympics.

Readers react to Paul R. who was mad that Aaron Judge didn't get dragged for doing a finger gun salute after throwing out a baserunner in the WBC

— Tom T. says:

Bless his heart, Paul R. sounds like the kind of person that got Abe Pollin to change the name of THE WASHINGTON BULLETS to the Washington wizards. Even after 30 years, it is still a terrible name… like a girls 12U basketball team. SMH. And changing the name sure made a big difference in the crime rate of the The District…didn’t it? Turrible…Turrible I tell you.

— Dave R. gets in on this one:

Paul, don't get your panties in a wad. If you have ever played baseball, when someone makes a terrific throw like Judge did to get someone out it is said that he 'gunned him down'. There was nothing personal about it. Now go back to playing your Madden with Pickens as your number 1 receiver.

— Eddie from Acworth emails:

I saw the defense of George Pickens and had to chime in as someone who's followed him closely since his days in Athens. As a die-hard UGA alum who doesn't miss a play, I've seen his antics firsthand.Pickens is undeniably dynamic—explosive talent, big-play ability—but he's also had moments of immaturity that have hurt his teams.

There was the sideline water-squirting incident against Tennessee back in college (which drew an unsportsmanlike penalty), and the sideline scuffle/ejection during the Georgia-Georgia Tech game that got him suspended for half the SEC Championship. In the NFL, he's drawn criticism (and fines) for things like violating uniform rules or sideline conduct that clearly cross league guidelines. Also-there is a rule in the NFL about such a hand gesture. This rule does not exist in the MLB or the WBC.

Compare that to Aaron Judge: I looked up any "bad incidents" involving him and came up basically empty. No real red flags, no suspensions, no pattern of drawing negative attention. The guy's a total class act on and off the field, while still being one of the most dominant players in baseball. As a huge Braves fan, I'll admit it pains me a little to say this, but I'm pulling hard for Team USA tonight in large part because of him (and yeah, the flag too).Hoping we bring home that title and remind everyone why the U.S. of A. sets the standard in sports.Go Dawgs, go Braves, and go USA tonight!

ON a side note-UGA's qb Gunner Stockton opened spring camp yesterday with a presser stating that he enjoyed the privilege of meeting President Trump and shaking his hand. Can't wait to watch the wussy leftist melt-downs.....

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Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

Thank you to all of you who reminded me the ‘Taste of The Masters’ sale went live on Monday

I'm taking a year off. No party this year.

Between Spring Break the week before and a busy Masters week that will have me taking care of some personal matters, I'm going to pass this year. The kids won't eat an entire tub of egg salad and Mrs. Screencaps isn't eating pulled pork sandwiches.

I will miss the cookies and popcorn. Those are top-notch.

If you've never purchased The Masters meal kit, it's actually really nice. For many of you, it's as close as you'll ever get to The Masters. Just buy it, even if it's just for the cups. Trust me.

#notsponsored

https://tasteofthemasters.goldbelly.com/

Is this the March Madness bracket of all March Madness brackets?

— Tom T. sends:

Check out Gargantubracket, courtesy of Steve Czaban!!

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UxQrvisEcYhLTrp-HQxwtG6wlSbG5VtJ/view

Mailbag: Teams refusing to play in college basketball tournaments that aren't March Madness

— Jase asks:

Do you think all these college basketball teams declining to play in postseason tournaments that aren't the Big Dance are doing so because it's "cool" to refuse them now just as much as it has to do with NIL, the transfer portal, etc.?

Kinsey:

I think it's actually hard to get guys to show up to play in said tournaments. Remember, these guys have been paid. They now have money. They don't need to play in the NIT or one of the other tournaments.

Just ask Auburn. Steven Pearl commits to the NIT and one of his top players said, hell no, and quit the team. KeShawn Murphy is the player.

St. Patrick's Day 2026

— Galen in SBNC enjoyed his day:

Hey Joe, hope everyone had a safe and fun St Paddy's Day to all who celebrate. I mean we have months designated for those who "identify" as someone or something and those of certain races, can't us Irish Americans have one freakin' DAY? I am legit as my ancestry goes back to Ireland/Scotland and my name is Irish Gaelic.

Had a great day in Sunset Beach, NC as we recovered from those storms you sent our way. Temps in the 50's and sun with an ungodly amount of pollen. "The Pollening" is for real in the South right now. Celebrated with a Reuben and a Guinness on a pollen covered table and followed it with an Irish Car Bomb. Also, watched my Vols win a midweek game over Eastern Kentucky without a premature celly on a fly out (GEEEEESHHH...IYKYK!). All in all, a great day, laddie and I hope all our fellow 'Cappers had a great one as well!

###############

That's it this morning. I'm actually running late. The rec ball commissioner needed me to sign up for practice times. April is going to be insane.

Let's get rolling.

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