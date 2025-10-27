Powerful Bombers Spotted Off Venezuela Coast, War Exercises Underway

American bombers have flown multiple simulated runs just off the coast of Venezuela.

The United States government is applying extreme pressure to dictator Nicolás Maduro and his regime, and it appears conflict could be imminent.

It started with blowing up drug boats, and it could very easily end with Maduro no longer being in power.

Monday afternoon, a pair of B-1 long-range strategic bombers surfaced on public flight tracking data just off the coast of Venezuela.

The bombers appeared to be switching the plane's transponders on and off throughout the flight to Venezuela's coast.

The previous two simulated bomber flights were conducted with B-52 and B-1s. You can see the exact location of the bombers in my tweet below.

The bombers buzzing the coast of Venezuela comes at the same time as war exercises in Trinidad and Tobago with American and local forces.

You can see a video of an American warship below.

You don't bring this kind of firepower to a location to just sit on your hands. You do it because you plan to use it.

Furthermore, America's black ops ghost ship, the MV Ocean Trader, is allegedly now in port in Puerto Rico. The ship can carry Tier One operators, helicopters and boats to launch rapid and covert strikes.

All eyes remain on what comes next, but it certainly seems like we're advancing to the point of no return. The USS Gerald Ford and its strike group should be arriving in the region in roughly a week. That will be the next big piece of the puzzle. Buckle up, folks. Things are about to get very interesting. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.