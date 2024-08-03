The Vatican Issues A Statement On The Olympic Opening Ceremony...8 Days After It Happened

To say the Summer Olympics got off to a rough start would be a massive understatement.

From jump street, the biggest sporting event in the world was controversial and woke. As part of the opening ceremony, several drag queens mockingly recreated The Last Supper scene from the Bible for the world to see. It was disgusting, vile, and rightfully outraged many Christians and Catholics.

It wasn’t just everyday people who were bothered by it either. The Vatican (the home base for Catholicism) officially issued a statement that echoed the voices of many Christians and Catholics around the world.

"In a prestigious event [like the Olympics] where the entire world unites around common values, there must not be allusions ridiculing the religious beliefs of many people," the statement read . The Vatican statement concluded by affirming that "The freedom of expression which, obviously, is not to be questioned, finds its limit in respecting others."

I do want to start by giving them props for condemning this blasphemous act. But am I the only one who thinks this was issued a little too late?

If I were in charge of The Vatican’s PR, I would have used my holy fingers to type up a statement seconds after getting word of this happening. After all, this was a massive offense to Catholics, especially considering that observing the Lord’s Supper is one of its sacraments.

But instead, the Vatican waited more than a week to say something. Heck, Joe Rogan and Pat McAfee were quicker to condemn the drag show than the Catholic capital was.

Again, I’m glad The Vatican said something. But timing is everything in the PR world, and the people in that department waited wayyyyyy too long to get a statement published.