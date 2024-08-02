Joe Rogan Slams Olympics, Torches Opening Ceremony: WATCH

Joe Rogan isn't impressed by the Olympics.

The games in Paris, France are currently underway, and there's plenty of controversy surrounding the event. The chaos started with the opening ceremony openly mocking Christians and The Last Supper.

The backlash was swift and unrelenting. People were beyond livid and for good reason. Why was mocking Christians something anyone believed would be appropriate?

Joe Rogan slams the Olympics.

Well, the popular podcast host wasn't impressed and made his feelings crystal clear on a recent episode of his show.

Rogan said the following, in part, when criticizing the structure of the Olympics:

"The Olympics is a giant scam. There's two things going on simultaneously, okay. You have the best athletes in the world participating in their disciplines. That's happening. And then on top of that, you have enormous amounts of money being made, and none of it is going to the athletes. It is a giant scam. So the kind of people that are putting together that ridiculous opening ceremony where you have a bunch of drag queens and the last supper and all that wild sh*t, nobody understands it because it is not made by athletes. It's not made by the Olympics. It's made by people in charge of putting the Olympics out. So, they're the ones who are reaping all the money and sucking all the cash out of these athletes."

Rogan further criticized the Olympics for mocking The Last Supper and Christians saying any excuse from those responsible is "nonsense."

You can watch his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think it's safe to say there are plenty of people who agree with Rogan's comments. Even if you love the competitions that unfold, there's no doubt that there's a lot of "nonsense" going on.

Again, anyone with eyes saw the opening ceremony and knew what was happening. Christians were openly mocked in front of the entire world, and I guess viewers are supposed to just believe that's normal.

It's not and we shouldn't pretend it is.

Do you agree with Rogan's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.