Val Kilmer, Hollywood Icon, Dies at 65: Report

PublishedUpdated

Hollywood icon and acclaimed actor Val Kilmer has reportedly passed away at 65.

The New York Times reported his death on Tuesday, stating that Kilmer succumbed to pneumonia. Multiple outlets confirmed the news.

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 12:  Actor Val Kilmer   speaks onstage at the "Twixt" press conference during the  2011 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 12, 2011 in Toronto, Canada.  (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Some of Kilmer’s most memorable roles include the legendary "Iceman" in 1986’s Top Gun, Doc Holliday in 1993’s Tombstone, and Jim Morrison in the 1991 biopic The Doors. He reprised his iconic Iceman role in 2023's Top Gun: Maverick.

Kilmer also portrayed Batman in Batman Forever, a blond criminal in 1995’s Heat, and showcased his comedic talent in 2005’s Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014. 

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25:  Actor Val Kilmer attends the 23rd annual Simply Shakespeare benefit reading of "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage on September 25, 2013 in Santa Monica, California.  (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

He is survived by his daughter Mercedes, who confirmed the news to NYT, and son, Jack.

Rest in Peace.

Tributes rained in for Val Kilmer — remembered as a cool, charismatic actor.

Check back in with OutKick as the story develops.

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)