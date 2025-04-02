Val Kilmer, Hollywood Icon, Dies at 65: Report

Hollywood icon and acclaimed actor Val Kilmer has reportedly passed away at 65.

The New York Times reported his death on Tuesday, stating that Kilmer succumbed to pneumonia. Multiple outlets confirmed the news.

Some of Kilmer’s most memorable roles include the legendary "Iceman" in 1986’s Top Gun, Doc Holliday in 1993’s Tombstone, and Jim Morrison in the 1991 biopic The Doors. He reprised his iconic Iceman role in 2023's Top Gun: Maverick.

Kilmer also portrayed Batman in Batman Forever, a blond criminal in 1995’s Heat, and showcased his comedic talent in 2005’s Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014.

He is survived by his daughter Mercedes, who confirmed the news to NYT, and son, Jack.

Rest in Peace.

Tributes rained in for Val Kilmer — remembered as a cool, charismatic actor.

Check back in with OutKick as the story develops.