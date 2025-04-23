USPS Driver Arrested For DUI Said She Had Two Shots Of Vodka At A House Party On Her Delivery Route

A United States Postal Service driver was arrested earlier this month in Florida after she was spotted driving her delivery truck on the wrong side of the road.

According to a probable cause affidavit, obtained by Click Orlando, 33-year-old Katelyn Dye had stopped at a house party on her route and drank some alcohol prior to being caught driving the wrong way in traffic.

Dye was arrested on April 12 and charged with DUI.

The affidavit states that Melbourne police received a report that a USPS mail truck was driving down the road in the wrong lane. They were also informed that the driver of the vehicle was tossing plastic cups out of it.

When they arrived, officers reported seeing the mail truck make a U-turn. It then "swerved in and out of its lane" and traveled into the opposite lane. All signs that indicated they had found the correct USPS mail truck.

FOX 51 has some video of Dye's alleged issues driving her mail truck. Officers then pulled the mail truck over. Dye, they say, "appeared confused and disoriented."

Hitting a house party and having some adult beverages isn’t the best idea while in the middle of your route

After being given field sobriety tests that proved to be "indicative of someone under the influence," she was questioned. Dye revealed that as she was making a delivery to a home throwing a party, she was invited inside.

She told the police that she drank two shots of vodka before getting back behind the wheel and getting pulled over. As for the cup she reportedly threw out of her mail truck, that, she said, had water in it.

Dye used the water to swish around in her mouth to help get rid of the alcohol odor on her breath, as one does when attempting to finish up their route following a house party visit.

When asked by officers why she was swerving, Dye told them that she had fallen asleep while driving. She was then booked into the Brevard County jail.