U.S. Military Storms Secret Shadow Fleet Ship In Awesome Video: WATCH

The United States military continues to flex its muscles around the globe.

There has been a clear vibe shift since President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office for his second term.

The games are over.

The United States is making it clear that it's willing to use force wherever and whenever necessary to accomplish its goals. That included crushing former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, and targeting sanctioned ships.

Add another tanker to the list!

U.S. military storms shadow fleet tanker.

The United States Department of War released a video Tuesday morning of commandos from an unknown unit storming and seizing the Bertha tanker.

The DoW announced the following, in part:

"Overnight, U.S. forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding of the Bertha without incident in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. The vessel was operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean and attempted to evade. From the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, we tracked it and stopped it. No other nation has the global reach, endurance, or will to enforce sanctions at this distance. International waters are not a refuge for sanctioned actors. By land, air, or sea, our forces will find you and deliver justice. The Department of War will deny illicit actors and their proxies freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain."

You can watch the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It will never get old watching these videos. The United States military is out here taking sanctioned tankers and dropping hype videos like it's a college football game.

You simply love to see it.

As for the Bertha, the tanker was wanted for allegedly moving sanctioned Iranian oil. The seizure also comes as the United States continues its massive military build-up in the Middle East as war fears with Iran soar.

Taking one of Iran's shadow fleet tankers is a great way to send a message without even having to fire a shot.

It's always a great day when the good guys win. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.