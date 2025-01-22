Upscale Brazilian Resort Town Becomes The Scene Of A Wild Public Orgy

It feels like 2025 is shaping up to be the year of the public orgy at the beach in Brazil. For the second time this month, a group of naked men have been caught on camera getting it on in the wild.

It's a sight that others enjoying a day on or near the water don’t want to see. The latest violation of public decency took place at Olho de Boi Beach, which is in Buzios, Brazil, not far from Rio de Janeiro.

The beach is a nude beach in the upscale resort town and, while nudity is permitted, climbing up on the rocks to have sex in public is not. The group was caught doing just that by what looks like folks passing by the location in a boat.

If you want to do those sorts of things during lockdowns as the New York City COVID Czar, that's one thing. But don’t take that sort of behavior outside on a nude beach. There are people who want to go to the beach simply for the peace and the view.

Brazil has laws against such behavior and plans to crack down on it

They’re adults, they can control themselves. The Daily Mail reports that the Rio de Janeiro Military Police are going to step up surveillance and patrols of the area along the beach.

Believe it or not, the practice of obscene acts in public is reportedly a violation of Article 233 of the Brazilian Penal Code. Penal code violators can be punished with a fine or a jail sentence of three months to one year.

This latest public orgy took place just weeks after a group rang in the new year with sex on Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro. That party started on New Year's Eve and lasted until dawn.

It involved a group of at least 30 men who were also caught on camera not being able to go to a beach without getting it on.