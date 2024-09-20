Former NYC COVID Czar Brags About Drug-Fueled Sex Orgies During Lockdown

Dr. Jay Varma, the guy who was in charge of NYC's COVID response from April 2020-May 2021 sure as hell isn't sorry for partying his ass off while strong-arming the tax-paying citizens of the Big Apple.

In a video released by Steven Crowder, the host of "Louder with Crowder," a highly-popular conservative digital show, Dr. Varma is caught on camera fully acknowledging he broke his own rules to attend drug-fueled sex parties and live his life as he pleased while citizens were being told they were going to kill grandma over a hug.

At the same time, Dr. Jay was doing hugging of his own on the side while fully breaking his own rules.

Varma tells the New York Times that he's not disputing the "the recordings’ authenticity but said they had been ‘spliced, diced and taken out of context.’ Party boy, who had people under mandatory masking and unable to dine indoors, further adds that he went to three parties from August 2020 and June 2021 while also noting that he didn't use "the best judgment at the time."

This is also a good time to remind people that it was Varma whose mandatory COVID vaccination rules prevented Kyrie Irving from playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

What was Dr. Jay up to at these sex parties? And what does he have to say about those mandatory vaccination rules in order for people to work? Listen to what he has to say. Again, Jay isn't disputing this content, just the editing.

LISTEN to Dr. Jay Varma, the NYC COVID Czar, in his own words:

While the orgy talk from Varma definitely got my attention, it was when Jay started talking about strong-arming people into getting vaccinated that really piqued my interest.

Again, let's read Jay's words.

"So, the way we do it in public health is we make it very uncomfortable to be unvaccinated. I don't expect your education to change your behavior. I'm just gonna make it really f--king hard for you to do your job," Varma tells the woman he's dining with.

"You can't get a job. You can't go to a restaurant. Your kid can't go to school. It's like ‘F--k it, I’m just going to get vaccinated," Party Boy added.

So you forced people?

"Yeah, that's what you do. You force people by making it really uncomfortable."

Meanwhile, Party Boy was naked and fueled up on molly at orgy parties.

Kyrie never got vaccinated to play in the NBA. And, in 2022, after he'd left his NYC COVID Czar job, Jay went on to tell Americans they were going to soon pay the price from monkeypox.

Just stop and think of the hypocrisy from the COVID assholes during that era

Remember when Gavin Newsom was caught dining indoors one night in California?

That was around the time Varma would've been enjoying one of his sex parties. Do you remember when the Chicago teachers' union leader went on vacation to Puerto Rico while fighting against a return to classrooms for Chicago children? It happened. I wrote about it in January 2021.

But Varma takes the cake.

That video above speaks volumes about those who gain power in this country and what they do with it. They use it to force people to take a shot or they can't work. They force people to take the shot or they can't go to school even when they're breaking their own rules.

Politicians had no problem breaking their own rules. Nancy Pelosi went to a hair salon when that was illegal in California.

Rules for thee, not for me.

Watch how Varma reacts when he's confronted by Crowder. This is good stuff.