Netflix Releases Unsettling Preview For New Mystery-Thriller, Features Two Major Stars: WATCH

Netflix's new series "Untamed" looks awesome.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Eric Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Inman on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago, Wilson Bethel and William Smillie.

Release date: July 17

Episode count: Six

The plot details should be more than enough to spark your interest with "Untamed." I don't need much convincing to watch a show about a special agent for the National Parks Service investigating a murder and encountering dark secrets.

Well, I can promise you the trailer takes things to a new level.

"Untamed" definitely seems like a mix of season one of "True Detective" and "Yellowstone." Clearly, Netflix knows what it's going for with the Eric Bana show and what people want to see.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great mystery. Plus, the cast is outstanding. Eric Bana ("Black Hawk Down") and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) are both outstanding.

I don't want to judge anything too early, but my optimism and excitement for "Untamed" are already soaring.

You can catch "Untamed" on Netflix starting July 17.