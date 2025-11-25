Major Big Ten University Has Outrageous Web Page Dedicated To The 'Whiteness Pandemic' In The U.S.

It's typically an Ivy League school or a small private college that nobody has ever heard of that manages to come up with the most woke, race-obsessed, asinine decisions that the human brain can muster. The latest addition to the extreme-liberal agenda on college campuses, however, comes courtesy of the University of Minnesota — largely seen as a ‘normal’ school in the Big Ten — and it truly outdid itself in the anti-white department.

The university's official website has a page for the Culture and Family Life Lab of the Institute of Child Development, which has a section dedicated to the "Whiteness Pandemic." In the year 2025, just about every university's ‘culture’ and ‘development’ departments promote some sort of far-left ideology centered around race, but Minnesota's efforts to address this "Whiteness Pandemic" are next-level absurd.

The webpage focuses on "resources" parents and educators can use to fight the whiteness pandemic. It also largely centers around a specific paper co-authored by Dr. Gail Ferguson, who is listed as the director of the Culture and Family Life Lab, titled ‘The Whiteness pandemic behind the racism pandemic: Familial Whiteness socialization in Minneapolis following #GeorgeFloyd’s murder.'

Both the paper and website include a dedication to "the living memory of Mr. George Floyd."

While you'd be correct in assuming a webpage about a Whiteness Pandemic dedicated to George Floyd is busting with nonsense, there are some specific woke gems specifically worth mentioning.

Here's a section explaining how it's not your fault that you were born white, but if you're an adult and not constantly self-reflecting about the color of your white skin, you are a racist.

If you were born or raised in the United States, you have grown up in the Whiteness Pandemic, and you can play a role in halting and reversing this pandemic, especially if you are White because of the power and privilege you hold in this racialized society. If you were socialized into the culture of Whiteness during childhood it is not your fault, but as an adult it is now your responsibility to self-reflect, re-educate yourself, and act. If you are a White adult, antiracist action involves an ongoing process of self-reflection in order to develop a healthy positive White identity while engaging in courageous antiracist parenting/caregiving.

Minnesota Says You Must Talk About Whiteness With Your Children

Need to know how to talk to your children about how they were born into this White Pandemic? They have you covered, but only use the resources if you feel bad about being white yourself. The page even mentions a workbook titled ‘Me and White Supremacy’ that can help your children be antiracist.

Talking with children about race, racism, and antiracism is only beneficial if you, as the White parent/educator/caregiver, are personally committed to growth in your own antiracism journey. Many White parents are already on this journey by self-reflecting on and pursuing growth in their own White racial identity while actively listening to and amplifying the voices of Black individuals and other individuals of color.

Dr. Ferguson then brings it all together in her closing thoughts, emphasizing that you must talk to your children, because if you don't, well then you are approving racism.

Race matters in the United States because racism still exists. Young children perceive much more than we usually realize, and when parents, teachers, and other adults are silent around race it communicates apathy or approval of racism although this may be the opposite of what adults intend.

Funding for the project comes from a variety of sources, including the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, the university stated that it is "steadfast in its commitment to the principles of academic freedom."

It feels worth noting that, according to Data USA, the enrolled student population at the University of Minnesota for both undergraduate and graduate students is 56.2% white.