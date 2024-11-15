Unhinged Lib Editor Resigns After Disgusting Rant Aimed At Trump Supporters

The editor-in-chief of Scientific American has resigned after an absolute INSANE, profanity-filled social media rant blaming anyone and anything for why her candidate Kamala Harris lost the Presidential election.

Laura Helmuth tweeted quite the storm on election night in which she "Apologizes to younger voters that my Gen X is full of f***ing fascists," as well as offering "solidarity to everyone whose meanest, dumbest, most bigoted high school classmates are celebrating early results because f*** them to the moon and back." Not a great look for someone who is supposed to set an example at the supposed science-backed and highly trustworthy publication.

SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN HAS BECOME POLITICALLY MOTIVATED

Never forget that it was only a few years ago (ironically, with Helmuth as EIC) that Scientific American was being cited by media pundits and some Americans as a prestigious and knowledgeable referral for why we all needed to be wearing facemasks during Covid.

Turns out that when one "follows the science," it can actually lead to someone who may have other, activist intentions rather than following the Scientific Method.

"I’ve decided to leave Scientific American after an exciting 4.5 years as editor-in-chief," Helmuth announced yesterday. Notably, she didn't do so on Twitter, because Elon Musk is the devil reincarnated according to libs these days. Rather, Helmuth decided to tell her echo chamber on the Bluesky social media platform that she would be stepping down.

"I’m going to take some time to think about what comes next (and go birdwatching)."

It's always the bird watchers, isn't it?

HELMUTH'S RANT CALLED TRUMP SUPPORTERS RACIST AND FASCIST

Scientific American endorsed Kamala Harris for President last week, making it only the second time doing so in the magazine's 179-year history. In a statement, the publication's president, Kimberly Lau, praised Helmuth's work there, citing that she also "won major science communications awards and saw the establishment of a reimagined digital newsroom."

Communications awards?! Helmuth sure has a unique way of communicating and getting her point across, that's for sure.

Enjoy those birds, Helmy!