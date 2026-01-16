Uncontacted Amazon Tribe Welcomes Canoe Full Of Bananas, Then Launches Bloody Arrow Assault Next Day

For my money, one of the most fascinating things ever is the tribes living in the farthest reaches of the Amazon who are still uncontacted by the modern world.

It's amazing to me that they still exist, given how small and interconnected life seems these days.

Imagine it. Not only would they not know what "6-7" means, but they wouldn't know what the numbers 6 and 7 even are because they wouldn't be familiar with our way of doing math.

They'd also be super freaked out by an iPad.

Whoa, moving pictures…great Rush album.

But contacting the uncontacted can be a dangerous ordeal, and one conservationist told a wild story about a run-in with a tribe in the Amazon.

Rosolie shared footage of contact with the indigenous tribe during an interview on The Lex Friedman Podcast, which shows Rosolie's party sending a boat (something they don't have) full of bananas.

I hope they eat those bananas before they turn all brown and soft… ew.

Things went well that day with the tribesman laying down their bows and having some human moments with the research party.

But the next day was different.

According to The New York Post, Rosolie said that the next day, the expedition found themselves surrounded by around 200 members of the tribe who started firing arrows at them.

And not little arrows, either. Seven-foot-long arrows, one of which Rosolie said hit the expedition guide, George, "just above his scapula and came out by his belly button."

While it sounds like a scene out of a horror movie, Rosolie said George survived the ordeal.

"I saw the boat afterward, and there was just, you know, horrific amounts of blood all over the boat, and he had to be medevaced out, and somehow he lived," he said.

Now, I don't mean to be that guy… but did they bring more bananas on the second day? The tribe seemed really pumped to get those bananas.

I mean, if someone showed up to my house with a canoe full of bananas, I'd be so pumped. I'd be eating bananas, making banana bread, cracking my wife up with funny bits where I slip on banana peels.

But then if that same person showed up the next day without more bananas, I'd be upset. I wouldn't uncork a seven-foot arrow on them, but I probably wouldn't offer them a complimentary seltzer water or Mr. Pibb from my drink fridge.

People love bananas. The tribe requested them after all. They could have asked for a PS5 or Pearl Jam tickets, but they went with bananas.

They're the most popular fruit in the world for a reason. Although I'd argue that's only because most of the world hasn't had a good in-season nectarine or Rainier cherry.

If they gave that tribe a canoe of ripe nectarines, they'd be worshiped as deities.

But they'd have to keep them coming.

Y'know. The big arrows.