Ultra Lib NYC School Has Wild Plan For Students Distressed By Election Results

Just when you thought you'd heard it all in the Pussification of America, the libs go and take the pussification up a notch at a $65,000 where elites send their children.

Plans are already laid out at the Ethical Culture Fieldston School (Jerry Seinfeld sent his kids here until the school got too ultra lib for him) for election day and the trauma the kids could go through.

Buckle up. This is good.

According to an email seen by the New York Times, the school's principal — that's the real name of the school, btw — has outlined "Election Day support," which will include excused absences for "students who feel too emotionally distressed" on Wednesday due to the election.

I kid you not. And it gets better.

Principal Stacey Bobo also told parents that her administration is aware that "this may be a high-stakes and emotional time for our community."

"No matter the election outcome," Ethical Culture Fieldston School "will create space to provide students with the support they may need."

That support includes:

No homework will be given out on Election Day

No student assessments on Wednesday…OR…the day when the presidential race is called

The school is being proactive in helping students who have election anxiety

Don't come to school if you're an emotional wreck over the results

Even the ultra-lib New York Times comment section is ripping the school for its pussification of the kids.

"This is the result when the left takes over an institution. Everyone is now a victim," one astute NYT subscriber noted.

"Could this be far more about teachers' & staff's sensitivities & lack of resilience ... by hiding behind, using the kids as an excuse?" wrote another astute reader.

Why even have school during Election Week?

This reminds me of when the Chicago school teachers were pissed they would be returning to classrooms after COVID. One of the union leaders screamed about how unsafe it was to return to classrooms only for the media to figure out that she had flown to Puerto Rico for a vacation.

The kids at this ultra lib school are just following the rules set by the adults and if you're going to give them a day off for just saying they're shook over the election results, don't be shocked when they claim to be shook.

This is just more and more of what OutKick's been railing against since 2020 when the world really lost its mind.

China could invade Taiwan at any time and we have libs telling their kids they can stay home based on election results. The war-hungry libs beat on their war drum while their kids are huddled in closets.

Makes sense, right?