UFO Whistleblower Claims To Have Seen Disturbing Video: DETAILS

A UFO whistleblower claims he saw a wild video of an unknown object attempting to evade detection.

UFOs and discussions about whatever is happening up in the sky always captivate people's attention in America.

It's not hard to understand why. The public is fascinated by things that can't be explained. UFOs are right at the top of the list, and we have another claim making waves.

UFO whistleblower describes wild video.

UFO whistleblower Matthew Brown claims he saw a video that showed a UFO over the ocean that was smart enough to know when to avoid detection.

Yes, the unknown object seemingly knew when it had been spotted and started taking evasive maneuvers.

"It’s just looking at an area over the ocean. This thing just comes trundling along, from underneath the cloud cover. It comes up, and then right when it’s almost center frame, it scoots off to the side and, like, tries to get out of being observed," Brown said during an interview with UFO expert Jeremy Corbell, according to NewsNation.

Corbell also revealed that he'd already seen the footage Brown described during their interview.

"I’ve seen it a long time ago, way before I ever met Matthew. That is a piece of footage that, within the intelligence community, if they have access to the servers, is kind of famous," he explained Wednesday during an appearance on "Elizabeth Vargas Reports."

It's worth noting that there have been claims about UFOs purposely evading or avoiding detection in the past.

The most famous example is the "tic tac" video. Navy fighter jets spotted an object, and as soon as they got close, it shot off.

To this day, nobody has ever been able to find an explanation for what it was.

Now, do these claims and videos mean that little green men are flying around? Absolutely not. Not at all, and it's foolish to think that's the logical conclusion.

One popular theory is that some UFO sightings are classified military technology. Remember, the most advanced technology currently being used by the military was developed years before the public knew about it.

