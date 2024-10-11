UFO Whistleblower Leaks Bombshell Report, Make Very Troubling Claims

A UFO whistleblower has leaked some incredibly fascinating and concerning claims.

As OutKick readers know, I love talking about UFOs and whether aliens are actually real or if it's all fiction. Judging from my emails, many of you enjoy it too.

We've shared countless videos of unexplainable objects in the sky, and the government has even admitted it doesn't have answers for all the sightings.

There have long been claims and whispers about crashed craft being retrieved, and a whistleblower has now revealed the name of the alleged program.

UFO whistleblower claim retrieval program exists.

Michael Shellenberger - a top UFO journalist - published information leaked to him by a whistleblower who claims the retrieval program's name is Immaculate Constellation, according to News Nation.

The leak claims that UFO/UAP issues have been hidden from Congress and have possibly been kept secret for decades.

News Nation reports the leak to Shellenberger includes an incident where an F-22 was swarmed by orbs and forced out of its patrol area. Another incident described a Navy pilot seeing an orange-red sphere drop down from a high altitude and feeling like he was snapped out of a trance.

"The Department of Defense has no record, present or historical, of any type of SAP called ‘IMMACULATE CONSTELLATION,'" the DOD said in response to the leak.

This leak isn't the first time there's been claims made about a secret retrieval program. Whistleblower David Grusch has made the same claim, and Shellenberger previously claimed the government had multiple crashed crafts in its possession, citing multiple officials with knowledge of the situation.

Grusch also previously indicated bodies might have been recovered and people have been hurt in the process of hiding UFO secrets.

For what it's worth, there are also a lot of claims circulating that the first spike in interest for the term Immaculate Constellation wasn't when Shellenberger released his report.

It was June 2023 when David Grusch started talking, and the interest on Google was being driven mostly near Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

I have tried to replicate the Google Trends results, but it's saying there's no information available. Take that for what it's worth!

Now, we just have another piece of the UFO puzzle, and it's definitely one of the most stunning claims ever made. Do you believe the government has a secret recovery program? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.