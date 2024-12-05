Mysterious UFO Allegedly Caught On Video At Airport, But Is It Real?

A strange UFO claim is circulating the web, but does it pass the sniff test?

OutKick readers and I are both obsessed with UFO stories, alleged sightings and debates. The topic never fails to entertain and spark intriguing conversations.

Well, we have a new claim that is generating significant attention online.

Was a mysterious orb flying over an airport in the U.K.?

A mega-viral tweet from @PNWMPA shared three photos and a short video appearing to show an orb at the Manchester Airport in Manchester, England.

The photos and video were allegedly captured by a pilot and certainly appear to be filmed from the cockpit of a plane.

Now, let's dig into the most important question:

Is this real?

The reality of the situation is that it's impossible to know for sure, but I have some serious doubts. I'm highly-skeptical that this is real.

In order to believe this UFO claim, you have to believe that an orb the size of a small car was sitting on the tarmac and that didn't spark an immediate response from the airport.

I'm very confident that if an unknown object is on the tarmac or flying over any major airport in the world, it's going to pause flights until it's identified or removed.

It seems almost borderline impossible to believe that an orb could just be chilling or zooming around and the airport would continue with business as usual.

For now, I would encourage everyone to remain incredibly skeptical of this situation. I could be wrong, and I'm open to that possibility. However, a healthy dose of skepticism is always smart in situations like this one. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.