New UFO Video Sets Internet On Fire, But What Does It Actually Show?

The internet has more UFO footage to analyze.

As OutKick readers know, there are few topics on the internet that fire people up as much as footage of unknown objects in the sky.

As I often say, the reason why is that we have limited to no information about what's going on, and it seems like the government has no interest in sharing what it knows.

The more information that's concealed, the more it invites conspiracy theories. That's just basic human nature. Now, we have a new video taking the internet by storm.

UFO footage from Mexico goes viral.

The YouTube account @paulodeleon.ufologo posted a three-minute video showing several different angles of an object flying through the sky.

The footage was filmed around the southern Valley of Guatemala City, according to BroBible.

You can watch the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's important to keep an open-mind in life. Generally speaking, I'd like to think that's the best way to approach things.

However, we can't just accept everything as fact. That'd be foolish, and it waters down concrete evidence. While I'm certainly no expert, this damn sure doesn't look crazy to me.

It looks like it could be a drone or maybe even a small plane. I definitely am not buying that it is a "potential mothership," as described in the video's title.

Not buying all that, but I could also be wrong. I'm certainly not going to sit here with the OutKick audience and declare myself the smartest person out there.

What do you think of the video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.