Photo Released Of UFO Shot Down By American Fighter Jet

A photo has been released of the UFO/UAP smoked by an American fighter jet over Canada.

An American F-22 was scrambled to respond to something over the Yukon and shot it down on February 11, 2023.

The remains of whatever the F-22 blew out of the sky were never recovered. While the remains were never found, the public now has a photo of what was downed by the stealth fighter.

Canadian government releases photo of UFO/UAP shot down in 2023

The Canadian government released a photo of the unknown UFO/UAP, and it looks like a white circle with a part cut out. What was it?

That remains unknown, but the Canadians believe it was a "suspected balloon," according to CTVNews.ca. The Pentagon believes it was a "small, metallic balloon with a tethered payload below it," according to the same report.

You can see a photo of the object in the tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is it a balloon? It's very possible, but the fact it was never recovered means people will continue to have questions.

My question is that if it was a balloon and it was carrying a "payload," what the hell was the payload attached to it?

Spy equipment? Weather equipment? Your guess is honestly as good as mine, but that photo is incredibly fascinating.

We need to get the pilot who smoked it on American Joyride to explain what he saw.

What do you think the UFO was? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.