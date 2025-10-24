UFC Fighter Mackenzie Dern Has The Boys Barking & Ready To Get Choked Out, NBA Gambling Memes & Korean Wings

Readers react to me calling Louisville a dump & saying it reminded me of Salem Ave. in my hometown of Dayton, OH that looks like a war zone (IYKYK)

— Jack emails:

Was reading screencaps today and saw you shitting on Louisville! So I'm from there but now a resident in Dayton for the past 9 years so always interesting to hear your thoughts about Dayton as I'm living it now.

I'm 36 years old to give context - I work in Trotwood, live in Centerville so i see a lot of interesting things working out here.

Anyways, regarding Louisville , were you staying near the fairgrounds around Crittenden Dr/ football stadium area. If so, that entire area has always been a bit of a dump even when I was growing up.

The south end of Louisville is very mid/low working class and just does not get the funding it needs. Also, since the Breonna Taylor /COVID era Louisville as a whole has really taken a hit. Big corporate business relocating/ etc.

Kinsey:

Yes, I was in the Crittenden area. I knew things weren't great when a nearly brand new car wash was completely boarded up. Not just closed, boards on every single window in the main building.

— Paul in Cincy says he's had a similar experience:

Thanks for your daily dose of sanity! We were down in L’Ville for a family gathering this past June and I also got the vibe that the town is very sketchy (to put it nicely). We were staying in what I thought was a decent part of town but with the vagrants walking around and people sleeping on the sidewalks, I couldn’t wait to get out of there. Not that Cincinnati is currently winning any prizes for safety, but Louisville felt really dirty and uninviting. If you’re not there for Churchill Downs or a big event at Yum Center, I’m not sure what the draw would be.

— Rhode Island Dave would like a word with me:

Our son goes to U of Louisville and we have visited multiple times, including just this past September. Also did a guy's 50th b-day weekend there two years ago. I won't bore you with details, but just like any other city, you have to know where to go. Lots to see and do, tons of great restaurants and bars. Churchill Downs - not just for the Derby! Also, bourbon. Everywhere!

— Michael C. says Louisville is fine:

I think you went to the wrong places in Louisville based on your observations. I went with my college friends to the Bourbon and Beyond Festival last fall and had a great time. We stayed in the Highlands, which was a little gritty, but fun. We went to Churchill Downs and downtown for a steak dinner. Downtown was very vibrant that evening.

Screencaps readers tell me about eating alone which Joe Flacco, a father of five, called ‘Heaven’ this week

— Eric travels and eats alone by choice:

I go to Vegas and Walla Walla to golf once a year by myself. I have net some amazing friends by being added to groups on the first tee as well as starting conversations sitting at the bar eating dinner.



In Walla Walla, I plan the days I travel to make sure Pasatiempo is open on two of the nights, as the carbonara and focaccia are some of the best I have ever had; And the last two times I sat at the bar, I met the owner of the restaurant and a couple celebrating a birthday and they all had connections to the best golf course in the state, Wine Valley, and offered invites the next time I was there.

It does help that I’m a bit of a talker, but who likes to eat in silence?

Eric adds:

I met a guy in Vegas a couple years ago. The course was 40 miles from the MGM. Uber was 75 bucks

After the round at Paiute, he insisted he could give me a ride back since he wanted to get a sandwich at his favorite place on the strip.

I go down twice a year, and we play Paiute, which, if you ever go, the wolf course is amazing.

— Dawgs fan Sam L. knows the road and eating alone:

During my time of traveling (maybe for the CIA?), I would try to choose a hotel that may have a bar, as a lot of the small towns I visited did not have a restaurant district.



I would also fire up Google Maps, Yelp, etc. and look for 'sports' or 'dive' bars. I could watch the Braves or at least have some people watching of the fellow barmates.

Sam adds:

Meanwhile, I noticed that "You should have checked Trivago" commercial has a second version that replaces the blue shirt guy.... First version is still airing. Why?

Would you even think twice if Lindsey Vonn and Taylor Swift were in a bar and not famous?

— Lee D. in Tampa says:

If Lindsey Vonn wasn't an athlete or she didn't sleep with Tiger Woods, would any man do a double-take over her in a bar?

Taylor Swift is maybe cute if she dialed back on the makeup. She's filthy rich and she hangs with Victoria's Secret girls so maybe that skewers people's view.

Here's another one: Paige Spiranac. OK, she bought/has a rack. Big friggin' deal. Sydney Thomas makes her look like a horseface. Whenever I see a site feature Spiranac, I think to myself, "Are dudes in northwestern Missouri or southeastern Virginia that horny and see a woman so seldom that she is what qualifies as "hot?" There are tons of golf babes on Instagram that are way hotter than Spiranac.

Also: Eating alone in a bar is way, way, way underrated. It's actually peaceful.

Can Hooters save itself by pivoting away from bikini models and servers that aren't all tatted up?

— Bart was reading Thursday Screencaps:

Do you know what the one thing was that tipped the Hooter Girls calender to elite status??

Not one damn tattoo in sight.

And you might be able to say that there were no enhancements either (other than the spider legs eyelashes the first girl had on).

Natural beauty is always the best beauty.

Is Skattebo part ram, as in the animal?

— Drew in Katy, TX raises a good question:

I’ve wondered since Arizona State played Texas last year how Cam Skattebo doesn’t have routine concussions. (I also don’t understand why he doesn’t get offensive targeting penalties when he goes helmet to helmet, but that’s another issue.)

After reading this article from Whiskey Riff involving rams, we can now assume that Skattebo has some ram DNA.

"Rams mainly use their head and horns to protect themselves, and because these big horned creatures use them so often, they’ve actually adapted to be able to withstand such hits to their noggin. The animals are able to avoid concussions thanks to their increased skull thickness, the tighter fit of the brain cavity (which reduces brain shaking), and the fact that their brain is immobilized by fat that is built into their skulls. Rams also impressively have control over their brain’s blood flow.

"All that means is that these creatures can prepare to take a hit by sending additional blood to their brains, which in turn inflates the blood vessels and creates a "bubble wrap" like effect. In other words, there’s a lot more than meets the eye when rams lower their heads and weaponize their horns."

Now is Skattebo would get traded to the Los Angeles Rams, that would be just perfect.

Why don't we get a George Strait biopic? It's a great question if we dive into the Google Trends, which measures pop culture importance

— Jon asks:

In the past year, we've gotten biopics on both Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen. Meanwhile, George Strait has more platinum albums (33) than Dylan (9) and Springsteen (11) combined. When are we getting a George Strait biopic?

Kinsey:

Jon raises a great question because if you go off Google Trends over the last five years, Strait is tied with Springsteen for Google search trends.

I don't pay attention to the country music world, but the numbers here don't lie. One could even argue, correctly, I believe, that Strait has been more influential than Springsteen over the last two years because Bruce has been propped up by the new biopic that's out.

The state of IGs loading on OutKick

— HR17 shares what has helped him see the IG models:

I regularly read Screencaps and my regular browser is Firefox. And I almost ALWAYS have problems with the Instagram links. Even when I hit refresh. And I curse "Seriously, how EFFING hard can this be??!!"

Today I saw the "hit 3 times" post. So I hit refresh 3 times. And then, another 3 times. To no avail.

Finally I thought "Hmmmm, I wonder what would happen if I tried to a different browser?" Copied the Screencaps link and pulled up Safari. Copied link in and Instagram Hooters bikini babes came up on first open.

I guess I'll bookmark in Safari and make that my go to when I want to read Screencaps while keeping the blood pressure at a happy 110/70!

Did SeanJo post a model who violated flag protocol?

— Chris in California checks in:

Hi there, Chris W here in California (Don't hold it against me). Discovered Screencaps and Nightcaps a few months ago and check in on both every day. The other day when Sean was pitching in relief he posted some pics of an IG model with a flag and a truck. Most of the photos we're great but in a few of them she was sitting on the flag or laying on it in the bed of the truck. For whatever reason this sort of got to me and I'm curious if I'm the only one. The flag wasn't on the ground but I feel like being on top of one in the bed of a truck violates some unspoken etiquette. I'm all for people having whatever political opinion you want but I feel like respecting the flag is the one thing we should all agree upon since countless people have given their life to defend it (I feel the same way about voting) so I'm big on proper flag etiquette. I know no disrespect was meant by the model or Sean I'm just curious if this bothered anyone else or if I've finally found my "get off my lawn" moment.



Also, I feel bad when I read grilling season is coming to an end for so many of the Screencaps readers. One of the only good things about California is that I can grill pretty much all year round. Something I take great pleasure in rubbing in my brother's face since he lives in Minnesota.

Kinsey:

Here's the photo. You guys make the call: Did Josie violate flag protocol? If so, I will ban her from reappearing on Screencaps.

Hopefully this IG loads for you so you can opine.

Can you beat this ‘Absurd Quad Box?’

Yes, that's Matlock in a quad with golf, college football and the NBA. You have to be an absolute animal to watch this quad, especially when you consider those were 1-6 CFB teams.

#####################

That is it for this week. It's been one for the books. Between Louisville and the end of Thursday Night Mowing League, it's been eventful.

Let's finish strong and never forget how lucky we are to call the U.S. our home, even if Louisville is a mess outside the tourist spots.

Have a great weekend.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :