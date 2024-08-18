UFC Fighter Casey O'Neill Broke Out The 'Raygun' Breakdancing Celebration After Win At UFC 305 In Australia

Winning in the UFC isn't easy. So when a fighter, especially one on the undercard of a big event, is lucky enough to have their hand raised, the next step is to pull off an attention-grabbing celebration.

It's a smart move if you want to get your name out there. Put your skills in the octagon to good use, then try to grab some viral success to top it all off.

Women's flyweight Casey O’Neill pulled this off on Saturday night at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. She earned a unanimous decision over Luana Santos and dropped to the canvas with a few of Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael "Raygun" Gunn's signature moves.

By signature moves I'm, of course, referring to some of the worst break dancing you'll ever lay eyes on. The terrible moves helped Raygun get attention, and they worked for O'Neill as well.

Call me old-fashioned, but I'm more of a boob flash or twerking after a combat sport victory kind of guy myself. There's just something nostalgic about those kinds of celebrations.

They really do put a smile on your face, don’t they?

Casey O'Neill went with a celebration for the crowd in Australia

That's not to say pulling out an Australian Olympian's moves in front of a crowd in her country isn't a smart move. It's definitely going to get the people on your side.

From there, it's all up to the internet to do its thing and, for O'Neill, people took note of her celebration. She was asked about it during her post-fight press conference.

No surprises here. O'Neill thinks she's a better breakdancer than Raygun is and if they ever bring the event back, she's ready to give it a shot for gold.

Overall, it wasn't a bad weekend for the flyweight. She improved her record to 10-2, got back in the win column after back-to-back losses, and went viral.

Who knows, maybe she even sold a few more feet pics, which she does on the side. Why not? Congratulations to Casey O'Neill on a big weekend.