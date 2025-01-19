UFC Fighter Ailin Perez Won The Biggest Fight Of Her Career & Celebrated By Twerking All Over The Octagon

It's refreshing to see an athlete remain grounded even as they experience new levels of career success. UFC fighter Ailin Perez is one of those that has been able to stay connected to her roots as she moves her way up the bantamweight ranks.

She was back in action on Saturday night at UFC 311 in Inglewood, California, to face Karol Rosa for what many believe was the biggest fight of her career.

Perez has made a name for herself by twerking in the octagon. The dance move has become her signature celebration.

Anyone expecting her to turn her back on it now that she's had some success is going to be disappointed. Perez can continue to win fights and shake her ass.

That's exactly what she did after earning a unanimous decision over Rosa during the fight card's early prelims. She immediately hit her signature celebration before twerking all over the octagon.

Ailin Perez isn’t hanging up her twerking celebration anytime soon

It isn’t that hard to remain connected to what helped get you where you are. Ailin Perez is a living example of that. Success hasn’t gone to her head to the point she's giving up on her crowd-pleasing celebration.

If anything, success has helped her remember where she's come from. You can see it in the passion she brings to her twerking. She's not going through the motions here. She's setting an example for those who come after her.

Perez has made a name for herself, she's earned money from her twerking, and she's even been suspended for her actions. But even more importantly, through the highs and the lows, she's been true to herself.

All of a sudden, she's riding on a five-fight win streak, which is the longest active win streak in the bantamweight division. The latest win could even put her in the division's top ten.

Expect bigger and better fights for Perez and expect her to be twerking the entire time.