Uber Reveals Some Of Wildest Things That Have Been Left Behind In Cars

I'm not a frequent Uber-er but when I do, my biggest concerns are getting in the wrong car (which happened to me one time at an airport) and forgetting something in the car.

Truthfully, I don't get how anyone forgets anything in the backseat of an Uber, but it happens, and the company has put some of the most bizarre things that have been left behind in cars on display at a pop-up exhibit in New York City.

According to The New York Post, the city was named "most forgetful city," and Uber decided to show just how forgetful some riders can be.

Of course, there were plenty of cases of people forgetting their wallets, keys, or phone in the back of a car, but the company says there was plenty of bizarre stuff that got left behind in 2024.

Some of the items that were found in cars last year included Ozempic, a Viking drinking horn (probably good that they called an Uber), breast milk, and a pet turtle.

They also recovered a chainsaw and a divorce agreement.

Hopefully, the two were unrelated.

But it gets weirder. The company also claimed that there were incidents in which one rider left a urinal in their car, one forgot 175 hamburgers, and another left behind 10 live lobsters.

How? Just how?

Those are not normal items to be traveling with. You'd remember getting in the car with them when you left. Like I always do that move where I feel my pockets and if something is missing I know right away. How does someone get out of the back of some rickety Toyota Camry and not immediately go, "Oh that's right! I can't believe I almost forgot my urinal and lobsters."

One last fun fact that the folks at Uber shared was that Philadelphia Eagles fans were known to be the most forgetful sports fans, with more Eagles gear being recovered than any other team,