U.S. Olympic 'Ice House' Changes Names Because Maniacs Hate ICE Right Now - Seriously

Team USA has changed the name of its Ice House hospitality building because so many people want to destroy ICE.

The wokes are already putting their stamp on the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Someone within the U.S. Olympic operation decided to change the name of the hospitality tent that will be used in Milan, Italy, by the U.S. Figure Skating team, the hockey teams and U.S. Speedskating. What was the hospitality tent's original name?

The Ice House.

The new name: Winter House.

Why change the name? According to OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge legend Christine Brennan at USA Today, someone up the chain at the U.S. Olympic command center decided to change the name due to possible ICE protests.

Guys, I'm not making any of this up. Brennan put this into a report that is live on USA Today.

Governing boards for the U.S. teams even issued a joint statement…stating…without stating it, the boards are afraid the woke maniacs are going to protest the "Ice House" where people go to drink liquor and talk sports.

Reporters are even asking the athletes their opinions on the "Ice House" hospitality building name.

"I think it's wise," U.S. figure skater Amber Glenn told reporters of the name change after a Monday practice, according to Reuters. "It's unfortunate that the term ICE isn't something we can embrace because of what's happening and the implications of what some individuals are doing. Unfortunately, in my own country, it is very upsetting and very distressing to see. And I can't imagine how people who have been impacted by that directly feel."

"So I think it's wise that we change something as minute as a name if it is able to make anyone feel more comfortable," Glenn added.

By the way, here's what happened over the weekend in Milan. Get ready. The wokes are about to destroy the Olympics this week, hence the Ice House change. Also, get ready for Olympians to be forced to speak badly about their country or face the wrath. Buckle up.