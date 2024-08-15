Girlfriend Of NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Spends Time With Gold Medal Before Hitting Up The Beaches In France

A gold medal is a gold medal. You don't have to tell Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton or his longtime girlfriend and former college cheerleader Jade Jones that.

He didn't see much action during Team USA's gold medal run, but he got a gold medal nonetheless. He even joked about his lack of playing time as he posed with his gold medal.

He wrote, "When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A." His girlfriend Jade's time with the gold medal, on the other hand, was on a more serious note.

She was preparing to destroy the beaches located in Saint-Tropez and Cannes and prior to doing so she wrote, "from dreams to reality!! you did it, my GOLD medalist! I am so beyond proud of you!!! We’re just getting started!!"

The lack of playing time didn't bother Jade at all. She was there before the Olympics started, and she was going to be there during, and after they ended as well.

The best part of the trip out to France hadn't even started at that point. She was simply showing support for the Pacers star while getting the message out that there's more to come.

Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend Jade Jones both are going home with gold

They weren't traveling all the way to Paris for a couple of weeks just to turn around and head home after grabbing gold. They were going to make a couple of stops at some French beaches.

That's exactly what they did. Haliburton earned his gold largely from the bench, Jade Jones earned hers next to water.

As you can see, this is a veteran couple on and off the floor. It doesn't matter the minutes played. All that matters is the results. The results speak for themselves.

They're leaving France with a gold medal. That's an accomplishment that not everyone can claim.

You better believe they're going to make the most of the time off the floor. Another NBA season will be here before you know it.

Haliburton will soon be back at work looking for another solid season after he averaged 20.1 points a game and led the league with a career-best 10.9 assists per game last season.