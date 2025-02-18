Two Men Arrested For Attempting To Launch Drugs Into A Federal Prison Using A Cannon

During what had to be one hell of a brainstorming session, a couple of men from Colorado came up with a plan to smuggle tens of thousands of dollars worth of drugs into a federal prison. They'd launch the items over a security fence with the use of a cannon.

The two were arrested by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana following an investigation. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, they were attempting to smuggle $112,000 worth of tobacco and $89,500 worth of methamphetamine into a prison.

The plan was to use the cannon, which uses compressed air, not gunpowder like the old-fashioned cannons, to launch the contraband over the security fence at the federal prison. The sheriff’s office stated that the cannon had a range of over 350 feet.

18-year-old Jose Francisco Herrera Munoz and 19-year-old Angel Gonzales Gutierrez, both of Greely, Colorado, were arrested for Attempting to Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution and Attempting to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office added that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had assisted in the investigation because one of the men involved is allegedly in the country illegally. They have a detainer for Munoz.

Just a couple of guys trying to launch drugs into a prison with a cannon

It wasn’t clear in the social media post by law enforcement as to what stage of the plan the two were busted.

Were these two still in the process of acquiring the cannon in question? Did they already have the cannon and have their plan thwarted prior to using it? Were there test runs?

Did they head out, load it up with the tobacco and/or drugs, and get caught in the act? So many questions that we may never have answers to.

We'll always have the comfort of knowing that if you've seen it in a cartoon there’s a chance, even if it's a slight one, that someone is out there planning to attempt something similar.