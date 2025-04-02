Two Former OnlyFans Subscribers Are Suing The Platform After Realizing They Might Not Be Talking To Models

A couple of former OnlyFans subscribers from Illinois came to the realization that they might not be exchanging messages with their favorite models and have filed a class-action lawsuit.

They believe they've been defrauded and deceived. They allege they were interacting with agencies employed to "impersonate" the models, not the content creators themselves.

The two plaintiffs, M. Brunner and J. Fry, thought the creators they were shelling out their hard-earned money for subscriptions to, were the ones talking to them in DMs and video clips.

Had they known they weren’t actually communicating with the creators themselves they wouldn’t have subscribed. But all is not lost. If OnlyFans didn’t allow creators to use agencies to message subscribers anymore, they would consider rejoining the platform.

The complaint, 404 Media reports, is going after the exclusive content platform's parent companies, Fenix Internet, LLC and Fenix International Limited.

It's worth pointing out that neither of the two former subscribers provided proof in the complaint that they were exchanging messages with agency impersonators and not the models. That doesn’t mean they don’t have any necessarily.

Where have all the authentic online interactions with people you've never met gone?

They do, however, state their suspicions, which they noticed after subscribing to content creators, one with 700,000 subscribers in particular. They didn’t believe that the OnlyFans model alone could keep up with the demands of the DMs and content creating.

"Plaintiff Fry created an account primarily in order to engage in friendly conversations with models and share photographs of his cooking creations," the complaint states, according to 404 Media.

Fry noticed some red flags when there were contradicting information and errors showing up in his messages. This wasn’t the beautiful woman he thought he was simply sharing his recipes with. Something was off.

"By exercising its discretion to enrich itself while participating in the deception of its customers, OnlyFans consciously and deliberately frustrates the agreed common purposes of the contract and disappoints the reasonable expectations of Plaintiffs and Class Members, thereby depriving them of the benefit of their bargain," the complaint states.

I'm with these guys. For every OnlyFans success story out there, there have to be hundreds of them like this one. The use of agencies and claims of fake interactions with models has been reported many times.

What has this society of ours become if you can’t go on the internet and have an authentic interaction with someone you've never met who you're paying money to?