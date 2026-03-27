'Yellowstone' Ranch On Sale For Shocking Amount Of Money, Estate Has Insane Features

The Two Feathers Ranch was featured in "Yellowstone" and "1923."

An incredible ranch featured on "Yellowstone" is for sale at a staggering price.

It's not a secret that Taylor Sheridan's show resulted in a massive boom in interest in Montana. Tourists flooded the state after the neo-Western became the top show on TV.

I have no doubt the locals don't love the new attention, but there's nothing that can be done about it at this point.

Massive ranch featured on "Yellowstone" for sale.

The Two Feathers Ranch near Darby, Montana, which was featured on "Yellowstone" and "1923," has been listed for a staggering $16.25 million.

Have some cash burning a hole in your pocket? Well, I guess you're in luck.

The specs on the 357-acre ranch are absolutely absurd. The listing states the following:

"The ranch features approximately 2,500 feet of frontage on Tin Cup Creek, renowned for trout fishing, along with excellent water rights supporting 200± acres of irrigated pasture. Fenced pastures, supported by gravity-fed irrigation and wheel lines, currently sustain a productive Black Angus operation. Additional improvements include a hay barn capable of, a riding arena, and a fully equipped livestock working and sorting facilities, complete with pens and chutes. A private lake suitable for stocking fish, mature forested acreage, and abundant wildlife, including elk and whitetail deer, enhance the property’s recreational appeal.



At the heart of the ranch is a large main residence, exquisitely designed for both entertaining and comfort. Additional accommodation includes a guest residence and a manager’s home, both positioned above a substantial barn and workshop facility. Equestrian infrastructure includes multiple horse stalls, barns, and event-ready spaces suitable for training, rodeo activities, or private gatherings."

You can see photos of the ranch here, and a video of the estate below.

Now, as a working-class man, I can't say that I have $16.25 million just sitting around waiting to be spent. However, I would absolutely live on a ranch like this in a heartbeat.

For those of you who might not know, I used to live in Montana. Feels like that was a different lifetime at this point. The beauty of the state is unrivaled. The scenes are nothing short of stunning, and the Two Feathers Ranch is a perfect example of that fact.

What do you think of the ranch? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.